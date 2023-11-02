Boss Talk Conference Weekend Celebrity Charity Gala kick-off with keynote Master P to raise funds for Youth Programs
Presented by Music & Money Organization and Children to Leaders Organization, Hosted by Black Barbie, with Keynote Speaker Hip Hop Mogul MASTER P (Percy Miller)
I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible event, it's not just a night of glitz and glamor; it's a night of giving back to the community and investing in the future of our youth”DETROIT, MI, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 17th & 18th, Boss Talk Business Expo & Conference Weekend with a Celebrity Charity Gala kick-off to Raise Funds for our Youth Programs, Equipment, and Transportation, and Staffing of our 15,000 sq ft facility located at 21300 Hilltop St., Southfield, MI.
— Master P
"I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible event," said Master P. "It's not just a night of glitz and glamor; it's a night of giving back to the community and investing in the future of our youth. Detroit has always held a special place in my heart, and I'm honored to be the keynote speaker at this gala."
Music & Money Organization, Children to Leaders Organization, Community Choice Organization, and Lift Every Voice Library, prominent 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, are delighted to announce the much-anticipated Music & Money Celebrity Charity Gala. The event is set to take place at the prestigious St Regis Hotel in Detroit, MI, on November 17th, 2023, commencing at 7:00 PM, Red Carpet at 6:00 PM.
The Boss Talk Celebrity Charity Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, philanthropy, and community support. Hosted by the charismatic Black Barbie and tech entrepreneur and CEO Don Armstrong featuring a keynote address from the renowned Hip Hop Mogul, Master P, this gala is poised to make a significant impact in the lives of the youth in Detroit.
This Gala is the initial weekend kick-off of a range of events including the “Boss Talk Conference and Business Expo” on November 18th at the St. Regis Hotel in Detroit that will feature speakers Kirk & Rashida Frost, super producer Zaytoven, and a host of realtors, investors, and other successful entrepreneurs. We are also honoring Community heroes such as BET+ “Big Fiftly” and others who are pillars of our community.
The primary objective of this star-studded event is to raise funds for vital youth programs spearheaded by both Music & Money Organization and Children to Leaders Foundation. Our partner Lift Every Voice Library will be providing life-time memberships to our youth for access to African American History literature to ensure the true history of Africans are accessible. These programs are designed to empower the youth of Detroit in a multitude of ways, including:
Mental Health Support: Providing essential mental health resources and support to ensure the well-being of young minds.
Business Education: Empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the business world.
Video Production: Offering opportunities for creative expression and technical skills development through video production.
Music Production: Nurturing musical talents and facilitating access to music production tools and education.
Live Event Production: Fostering skills in organizing and executing live events, enriching the cultural fabric of the community.
Podcasting: Empowering youth to find their voice and share their stories through the medium of podcasting.
Math and Reading: Enhancing educational attainment in core subjects to build strong foundations for future success.
Social Skills: Providing guidance on interpersonal skills, teamwork, and communication.
A.I. and Automation: Preparing young minds for the future by introducing them to the world of artificial intelligence and automation.
Computer Science: Equipping the youth with the skills necessary for the digital age.
Mental Health Awareness: Promoting understanding and awareness of mental health issues, reducing stigma, and offering support.
The Celebrity Charity Gala will be an evening filled with exciting speakers, live music, delicious cuisine, and the opportunity to mingle with celebrities and community leaders who share a common commitment to investing in the future of Detroit's youth.
The Music & Money Organization and the Children to Leaders Organization are committed to making a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.
Sponsorship opportunities and ticket information can be found on the event website https://www.bosstalkconference.com. Your generous support will help ensure the success of these critical youth programs and contribute to the brighter future of Detroit's next generation.
Join us on November 17th, 2023, at the St Regis Hotel in Detroit for a night of celebration and giving back to the community. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our youth and help them become the leaders of tomorrow.
About Music & Money Organization - https://musicandmoney.org
The Music & Money Organization is dedicated to empowering the youth through education, mentorship, and opportunities in the music and entertainment industry. We believe in harnessing the power of music to inspire and uplift young minds. Located at 18570 Grand River Ave. Ste 100, Detroit, MI 48223
About Children to Leaders Foundation - https://fn.childrentoleaders.org
The Children to Leaders Foundation, founded by Carisha "Black Barbie" Bea, is committed to providing comprehensive education and support programs that equip children with the skills, knowledge, and character necessary to become future leaders and contributors to society. Located at 25450 Five Mile Rd, Redford, MI 48239
About Lift Every Voice Library - https://www.lifteveryvoicelibrary.org/
The Lift Every Voice Library is the 2nd African American Heritage Library in the nation and first in the Midwest and Eastern Regions. Over 5000 books, essays, visuals and scholar oriented material, all authored by African Diasporic people from across the world. Our mission is to embed the understanding that African/African American History and culture has not been lost, but inappropriately curated. We are here to be the bridge, and take immense pride in ushering people into the rich contributions of African/African American people. Located at 9701 Harper Ave, Detroit, MI 48213 313-447-8892
About Community Choice Organization - https://www.communitychoicedetroit.org
Through the efforts of Community Choice Organization's dedicated team, enthusiastic volunteers, and cooperative partnerships, our goal is to create a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and the entire community. Community Choice Organization is located at 21300 Hilltop St, Southfield, MI 48033
