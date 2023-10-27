Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,425 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Roundtable & Elevate Cities to Lead Transformative Discussions at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona

US Roundtable Mayors

US Roundtable

The U.S. Roundtable Leads Transformative Discussions at Smart City Expo World Congress

The Smart City Expo World Congress is a pivotal moment for global collaboration. It's where technology and governance converge, enabling city leaders to shape the future of our cities.”
— George Burciaga
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable delegation is thrilled to announce its participation in the Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's largest and most highly anticipated conference on smart cities. The event is set to take place in Barcelona, Spain, from November 7th to 9th, 2023, and is expected to attract more than 25,000 in-person attendees, 1,000 exhibitors, and representatives from over 700 cities across 140 countries.

Building Our Future Cities Together

The U.S. Roundtable will host its flagship event, titled "Building Our Future Cities Together," on November 8th at the U.S. Pavilion. The session will cover a range of critical topics, from Artificial Intelligence in public safety to intelligent infrastructure and energy management at the street level. The event will feature inspiring U.S. mayors and will also host additional panels such as "Global Cities, Local Action: The Future of Infrastructure for Good" and "Local Government and Industry: Building Resilient Cities Together."

"The Smart City Expo World Congress is a pivotal moment for global collaboration. It's where technology and governance converge, enabling mayors to share transformative ideas that shape the future of our cities", said George Burciaga, Managing Partner of the US Roundtable, LLC.

The U.S. Roundtable is honored to be invited to meet with Mayor Jaume Collboni of the City of Barcelona, along with other global city leaders, for a VIP engagement with its U.S. delegation. Additionally, the Smart City Expo World Congress will delve into these incredible topics:

• Enabling Technologies
• Energy & Environment
• Mobility
• Governance & Economy
• Living & Inclusion
• Infrastructure & Building
• Safety & Security
• Blue Economy

About the U.S. Roundtable, LLC
The U.S. Roundtable, LLC, is a collaboration-based platform focused on catalyzing digital transformation across cities while supporting our mayors. We are committed to enhancing engagement throughout the United States with a bipartisan approach that aims to accelerate and design the construction of our future cities.

About Elevate Cities, LLC
Elevate Cities, LLC, a subsidiary of the U.S. Roundtable, serves as our project-focused entity with a primary goal of advising mayors and cities on swiftly implementing innovative technologies to address critical human issues. This service is offered pro bono to city leaders, enabling us to reconsider conventional processes and services by leveraging the potential of futuristic governmental technologies.

Our Impact
Our innovative approach redefines urban living through the application of an intelligent framework, leveraging the LEAN methodology and an efficiency model that centers around the needs of people. The outcome is a tangible impact on citizen engagement, intelligent infrastructure, and advanced city services.

Serena Guzman
The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable
serena@theusroundtable.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

U.S. Roundtable & Elevate Cities to Lead Transformative Discussions at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more