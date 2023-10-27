U.S. Roundtable & Elevate Cities to Lead Transformative Discussions at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona
The U.S. Roundtable Leads Transformative Discussions at Smart City Expo World Congress
The Smart City Expo World Congress is a pivotal moment for global collaboration. It's where technology and governance converge, enabling city leaders to shape the future of our cities.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable delegation is thrilled to announce its participation in the Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's largest and most highly anticipated conference on smart cities. The event is set to take place in Barcelona, Spain, from November 7th to 9th, 2023, and is expected to attract more than 25,000 in-person attendees, 1,000 exhibitors, and representatives from over 700 cities across 140 countries.
Building Our Future Cities Together
The U.S. Roundtable will host its flagship event, titled "Building Our Future Cities Together," on November 8th at the U.S. Pavilion. The session will cover a range of critical topics, from Artificial Intelligence in public safety to intelligent infrastructure and energy management at the street level. The event will feature inspiring U.S. mayors and will also host additional panels such as "Global Cities, Local Action: The Future of Infrastructure for Good" and "Local Government and Industry: Building Resilient Cities Together."
"The Smart City Expo World Congress is a pivotal moment for global collaboration. It's where technology and governance converge, enabling mayors to share transformative ideas that shape the future of our cities", said George Burciaga, Managing Partner of the US Roundtable, LLC.
The U.S. Roundtable is honored to be invited to meet with Mayor Jaume Collboni of the City of Barcelona, along with other global city leaders, for a VIP engagement with its U.S. delegation. Additionally, the Smart City Expo World Congress will delve into these incredible topics:
• Enabling Technologies
• Energy & Environment
• Mobility
• Governance & Economy
• Living & Inclusion
• Infrastructure & Building
• Safety & Security
• Blue Economy
About the U.S. Roundtable, LLC
The U.S. Roundtable, LLC, is a collaboration-based platform focused on catalyzing digital transformation across cities while supporting our mayors. We are committed to enhancing engagement throughout the United States with a bipartisan approach that aims to accelerate and design the construction of our future cities.
About Elevate Cities, LLC
Elevate Cities, LLC, a subsidiary of the U.S. Roundtable, serves as our project-focused entity with a primary goal of advising mayors and cities on swiftly implementing innovative technologies to address critical human issues. This service is offered pro bono to city leaders, enabling us to reconsider conventional processes and services by leveraging the potential of futuristic governmental technologies.
Our Impact
Our innovative approach redefines urban living through the application of an intelligent framework, leveraging the LEAN methodology and an efficiency model that centers around the needs of people. The outcome is a tangible impact on citizen engagement, intelligent infrastructure, and advanced city services.
