DREAMS TOUCHING LIVES

CIDRZ’s USAID funded controlling HIV epidemic for key and underserved populations (CHEKUP) I project through its Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe (DREAMS) initiative has continued to record major successes in its economic empowerment approach for Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) in response to the HIV pandemic.

In 2023, 88 AGYW were empowered with various vocational skills as a way of equipping them with life survival skills.

Sharon Shapita, 19, from Livingstone, is one such beneficiary of the CIDRZ’s DREAMS economic strengthening intervention for AGYW.

Like many other young adolescent girls, Sharon was facing an uncertain future in a society where adolescent girls her age faced many challenges that predispose them to risks of acquiring HIV.

But everything appears to have taken a positive turn after the DREAMS initiative facilitated Sharon’s enrollment to a vocational skills training center with support from the Zambian Government’s Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Aside from having already acquired a Peer Educator’s Certificate and a Digital Literacy Certificate under DREAMS, Sharon is now pursuing an Electrical Engineering Certificate at a Youth Community Training Centre in Libuyu Township of Livingstone District.

Sharon describes her experience on DREAMS as life changing.

“With the skills I have acquired, I am able to refrain from any activities that might lead me into having transactional sexual relationships that might lead me into contracting HIV.” She explains.

Sharon adds that Youths who do not have any vocational skills are very vulnerable because they don’t have anything to do.

She explains that most such youths end up indulging in transactional sexual “activities that put their lives in danger such as contracting the HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).”

Further, Sharon has observed that most young people lack someone to talk to during difficult times. However, she explains that DREAMS created an environment for her where she felt comfortable sharing her deepest secrets.

“You know it hasn’t been easy sharing your deepest secrets and emotions with someone. I am just so glad that they (DREAMS) were so welcoming that I felt so comfortable to open up and tell them what was really hurting.”

Recently, Sharon participated in the commemoration of the 2023 World Energy Week in Livingstone. She says her current Training Centre decided to be part of the exhibitions to prove that women can work in male-dominated professions such as engineering.

As one of the participants, Sharon showcased her skills by mounting a complete electrical wiring for a standard domestic house.

This earned her recognition from the Livingstone Mayor, Her Worship Ms. Constance Nalishebo Mukelebai, as well as a live interview with Zambezi FM radio station.

Reflecting on her life so far, Sharon says, “The DREAMS Project has really helped me a lot in many ways. Being a stammer, Dreams taught me to love myself, embrace my flaws and be a better person. Thank you, DREAMS, for mentoring me to believe in myself.”