ILO Director-General statement for International Day of Care and Support

Without care workers, there would be few services for pre-school children, older people, or those with disabilities.

Without care workers, millions of people could not go to work. Which means parents not able to support their families, and businesses losing valuable talent.

This is why, on this first ever International Day of Care and Support, the International Labour Organization calls for heavy investments in the care economy, and policies that guarantee maternity protection, parental leave, early childhood education and care, and long-term care services.

Such policies will support families, create as many as 300 million jobs, and help achieve gender equality.

This is a day to celebrate carers, but it is also a day to push for change in the way we care.