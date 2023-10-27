NCRI-US: EU and UK Must Blacklist the Warmongering IRGC Now!

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy dir. of the US office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the IRGC is the main organ of Iran’s Islamic fundamentalist regime for suppression and fomenting war and terrorism abroad. It must be blacklisted by the EU & the UK. Article 2 of the NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi's 10-point plan for a democratic secular republic in Iran, which was first announced at the Council of Europe in 2006, calls for the "dissolution of the IRGC" and other repressive institutions. The backlisting of the IRGC as a terrorist entity at home and abroad has been a long-standing goal of the Iranian Resistance. The NCRI-US has published many publications and held press conferences for years to expose the IRGC and call for its blacklisting.

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi's 10-point plan for a democratic, secular republic in Iran, calls for the dissolution and disbanding of the IRGC.

The EU and the UK's backlisting of the IRGC as a terrorist entity is imperative. But it is not enough. The IRGC must ultimately be disbanded, a task which the Resistance Units in Iran are undertaking.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), explains the imperative of blacklisting the IRGC as a terrorist entity for its central role in suppression of dissent in Iran and fomenting war and mayhem in the Middle East:

The latest regional warmongering exercise by the fundamentalist regime in Iran has again brought to full attention the moral and political imperative of blacklisting the IRGC as a terrorist entity by the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Western capitals, accustomed to the reckless and destructive policy of appeasement, are now slowly concluding that they must focus on the IRGC and its devastating conduct. They are witnessing the consequences of their flawed Iran policy.

The British outlets “The Daily Telegraph" and "The Mail Online" have reported that the United States has insisted on Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of England, to ban and blacklist the IRGC.

Placing the IRGC on the terrorist lists of foreign countries has been one of the long-standing goals of the Iranian Resistance. Of course, the Resistance does not limit itself to blacklisting; beyond that, it is seeking the "dissolution" of the IRGC and its complete elimination from Iran and the region.

Article 2 of the NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi's 10-point plan for a democratic secular republic in Iran, which was first announced at the Council of Europe in 2006, calls for the "dissolution of the IRGC" and other repressive institutions.

The clerical regime’s survival is built around a two-pronged strategy: Absolute repression at home and relentless export of fundamentalism and terrorism abroad. And the IRGC is the central machinery for implementing this strategy. It is not enough to blacklist it. It must be disbanded.

Needless to say, the dissolution of the IRGC is the task of the Resistance Units in Iran, which are currently relentlessly undertaking it across Iran. In tandem, the European Union and the UK should immediately ban and blacklist the IRGC.

----------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

-------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.