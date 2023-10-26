2023 Supplier Diversity Week

On Monday, October 30, 2023, Mayor Michelle Wu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Segun Idowu, the Supplier Diversity Program staff, and local business owners will launch Supplier Diversity Week in Boston. As part of Supplier Diversity Week, the Mayor will announce several initiatives to foster a fair and competitive marketplace by bolstering the operational capabilities of Boston-based businesses historically excluded from competing for City contracts.

Check back to learn about these exciting announcements!