Ysabella Loyola Single Cover

11 Things to Know About Ysabella Loyola: Releasing U.S. Debut Single "Late August"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 11 Things to Know About Ysabella Loyola: Releasing U.S. Debut Single "Late August"

A young singer-performer Ysabella Loyola making a name for herself in the music industry. Performing all over the place; from singing the U.S. National Anthem to opening act with superstars. She is unstoppable. Loyola will be releasing her U.S. debut single "Late August" on October 28, 2023, in conjunction with her Birthday celebration. Let us get to know her a little bit better in 11 Things To Know About Her.

"Confidence positivity and persistence are key when it comes to achieving your goals. Don't give up on your dreams - have faith in yourself and don't let anything stand in your way. Always be humble and nice to everyone, don't forget to practice and strive hard until you make it! Lastly, do not forget to thank God for all the blessings!"- Ysabella Loyola

11 Things About Ysabella Loyola

1. She was born in the Philippines but Ysabella moved to the US. when she was 5 years old. So she has been in the States for half of her life

2. When was a little child, she always wanted to be a celebrity.

3. She is fluent in speaking English and Tagalog

4. She was discovered in October 2021 while singing at a mall and it was even her first performance in front of a crowd!!

5. Ysabella is a self-taught Pianist too.

6. Currently attending online school and a member of the student council.

7. Love performing in front of thousands of people.

8. Ysabella has performed for major sporting events like Clippers, Lakers, Dodgers, and just recently at Angels

9. She has a baby sister named Olivia, she is turning 3 years old next month and thinks she will be a singer!

10. Favorite food/dish are adobo, sinigang, nilaga and RICE!!!

11. She wants to be a successful Recording artist and stay the in industry for a long time.

Share with us the process of writing your first-ever single "Late August". How long What it take you? What is it like working with Rasec Marc Ortega?

The Title of my first single is

“Late August”. It's about my friend who met in school, She was so sweet and we loved to hangout during our recess and after school, but one day she started to ignore me and felt like she didn't want me to be around, so thought of why not make a song about what I’ve experienced. Most people would relate to this song. Wrote this last year actually, and added some new lines later this year (2023) to improve my song.

My family met my amazing music producer Rasec at one of my events. It’s a quick and uncomplicated process to work with him. The first thing he did was rearrange some lines and add new ones - the result was better than ever expected! emailed him a video of me playing the piano while singing my original song. A week later, went to Rasec's studio and recorded my first song. He produced the instrumental and we added some beautiful harmonies. I'm so elated and excited that can finally put my music out into the world.

Ysabella, you have performed in one of the biggest venues singing the U.S. National Anthem "Star Spangled Banner" Share with us your experience.

It was an amazing experience!!!

Ever since I was a little girl, it's been a dream of mine to perform in front of a big crowd. Even remember drawing a picture of a girl hand holding a bouquet and wearing a Lakers Jersey when I was 7! I'm so proud of myself for making this dream come true. It just goes to show that if you work hard and never give up, you can achieve anything you set your mind to

What is Filipino-American means to you?

Filipino-Americans are a diverse group with our own unique culture, language, traditions, and values.

A culture that is a mix of both Filipino and American influences. Proud to honor and showcase our talents, identities, and heritage.

Words of Wisdom for those who want to be music business.

Confidence positivity and persistence are key when it comes to achieving your goals. Don't give up on your dreams - have faith in yourself and don't let anything stand in your way. Always be humble and nice to everyone, don't forget to practice and strive hard until you make it!

Lastly, don't forget to thank God for all the blessings!

Upcoming events

October 28 (my birthday and First single release)

November 3, - FILAM CREATIVE FESTIVAL

November 17, FACCOC GALA

December 1, HIFI FESTIVAL

December 16. HiFI HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

Follow her Social Managed by her Mother Joan Loyola.

https://instagram.com/therealysabellaloyola

Ysabella Loyola Singing "Own My Own"