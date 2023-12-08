New Trailer for Indie Film ‘Clone Cops’ is Fast-Paced Sci-Fi Fun
Clone Cops trailer promises fast-paced excitement, featuring Ravi Patel, Steve Byrne, Ted Welch, Quinnlan Ashe, and more!
Clone Cops is a comic book come-to-life, with heavy influences from video game culture and the vibrant energy of 80's sci-fi/action/comedy films.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated indie Sci-Fi/Comedy film “Clone Cops” has just unleashed a new trailer, promising a wild and weird ride through Gamer culture and 80's nostalgia.
Featuring a stellar cast including Ravi Patel (“Transformers”, “Animal Control”), Quinlann Ashe (“Ozark”, “Brockmire”), Ted Welch (“Killers of the Flower Moon”, “The Help”), Steve Byrne (“Sullivan & Son”, “The Opening Act”), Phillip Cordell (“Nashville Dads Club”), and a host of other talents, “Clone Cops” is the story of a wholesale replicant security force marketed through a popular streaming show that showcases ultraviolence leveled against an unwitting criminal gang.
The film was directed by Danny Dones, who co-wrote the screenplay with producer/actor Phillip Cordell. According to Cordell ““Clone Cops” is a comic book come-to-life, with heavy influences from video game culture and the vibrant energy of 80's sci-fi/action/comedy films.”
Dones shares his own inspiration, stating, “Having grown up loving sci-fi movies from directors like Paul Verhoeven and John Carpenter, I've always been captivated by the genre's ability to reframe real world issues through the lens of aliens, robots, or in our case replicants. “Clone Cops” delves into the commodification of humanity by mass media and corporate interests, brought to life through the film's nefarious corporation—which is all pink slime, neon green acid bombs, and an army of bargain bin clones.”
He adds, “It's a lighthearted movie, disarming yet thought-provoking. Our aim is to entertain by offering a poignant message wrapped in humor.”
“Clone Cops” is proudly produced by Nashville-based HiPhi Productions and was supported in part by a Grant from the Tennessee Entertainment Commission. The film is currently seeking the right partner for Distribution.
