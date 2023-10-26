Submit Release
Maine DOE Office Hours in Response to Lewiston Tragedy 

Maine Department of Education (DOE) staff are hosting several virtual office hours in the coming days for educators and school staff to provide resources and provide a space for people to come together for professional support in responding to the horrific tragedy in Lewiston. More support times will be available next week, and we will continue to update you on additional office hours and resources.  

We also wanted to reshare the resources that the DOE sent out last night on how to talk to children about gun violence.  

Thank you for all that you continue to do to help students and staff cope with and process the heartbreaking events of this week and to create safe places for our students to have the routines and support from caring adults that they need in this moment.  

Office of Student and School Supports Office Hours  

  • Maine DOE School Nurse Consultant Emily Poland will be available on Friday 10/27/2023 from 3:00-4:00 PM for an open space opportunity for anyone who is working in a school health office. This time will focus on helping one another to process and provide peer support for the recent tragedy in Lewiston.  
  • Join using the link below: 
    https://mainestate.zoom.us/u/kbuQNAKNkv
    Meeting ID: 872 0894 2303
    Passcode: 88821664
  • Maine DOE SEL Specialist Kellie Doyle Bailey will be available on Friday 10/27/2023 and Monday 10/30/2023 from 4:30-5:30 PM to offer administrators and any other school staff Emotional Supports. This time will focus on helping one another to address the stress response of the recent tragedy in Lewiston and how best to support both adults and students with traumatic events. 
  • Join using the link below:
    https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/82416054534?pwd=WjhhSWZPSk42Y3huSCtrNnZsOGNoQT09
    Meeting ID: 824 1605 4534
    Passcode: 96115930 

Maine School Safety Center Office Hours 

  • Maine DOE Behavioral Threat Assessment & Management Coordinator Dr. Karen Barnes will be available on Friday 10/27/23 and Monday 10/30/23 from 2:00-3:00 PM to provide resources to assist educators and school staff with emotionally supporting students and staff around the recent acts of targeted community violence in Lewiston.   
  • Join using the link below:
    https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/2200925410?pwd=QU1FK0tJSlhTUEEySm4vMmFXNnVJUT09
    Meeting ID: 220 092 5410
    Passcode: mdoe/mssc  

These sessions are not intended to be clinician interventions. If any person should need formal clinical support please consider these resources:  

  • If you are an educator in need of additional support, The FrontLine WarmLine is also available from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week by calling 207-221-8196 or texting 898-211.    
  • If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988. 

