MEMORANDUM

TO:                  Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and

                         Development

FROM:           Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:            Thursday, October 26, 2023

RE:                 Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Tragedy in Lewiston,

                        Maine

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directed all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately. Pursuant to this direction, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until sunset on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Please see the Proclamation by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. here.

