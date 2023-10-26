‘Can’t Wait’ event to fundraise for Georgia female candidates

Attendees will get to step into a fun and inspirational night of solidarity and learn about Her Term’s mission to elect progressive women

ATLANTA, GA, US, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Her Term, an Atlanta-based political non-profit, will host its Can’t Wait event on Thursday, November 2, beginning at 6 p.m. at 910 Allene Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.

Attendees will get to step into a fun and inspirational night of solidarity and learn about Her Term’s mission to elect progressive women at CreateATL – a community-led coworking space located on the vibrant West Side. They'll enjoy food and drinks while meeting Georgians from all walks of life who found authentic ways to get involved in the political movement.

“There is an urgent need for fresh progressive voices and ideas to counter the legislative agenda of the current right-wing majority. The problems Georgia faces cannot wait, and neither can the solutions,” said Han Pham, executive director of Her Term.

Can’t Wait will build momentum for change across Georgia. The event will feature influential speakers, including Georgia State Senator Sally Harrell, Representatives Michelle Au and Yasmin Neal, and other changemakers sharing stories of how everyday people can make an impact in politics.

“Women make up a majority of the population, yet we continue to be in the minority at every level of government and in the rooms where decisions get made,” said Au. “With our rights to reproductive freedom, essential healthcare, and democracy itself under attack, it is more important than ever to ensure that women leaders have a seat at the table.”

Her Term launched in 2017 by a group of women who saw the need to reshape the state’s political landscape to be more representative and inclusive. Since then, the organization has been on a mission to find, recruit, and provide critical support to progressive women running for seats in the Georgia legislature.

"Running for office isn’t easy, especially for a woman. If we truly want equal representation of women in office, we need to do our part to help them get there. That’s what the Can’t Wait event is about—showing people how they can be part of the change," said Pham.

To purchase tickets, please visit HerTerm.org/cantwait. To learn more about the movement, please visit HerTerm.org.

The event is also hosted by: Natalie Bernstein, Julie Ann Crommett, Carol Fleming, Abby Friedman & Harry Heiman, Mijha Godfrey, Heather Hallett, IT ALL Media, Colleen Kiernan, Sonya Ko, Susan Kupferberg, Lindy Miller, Sheri Panovka, Erica Pines, Nicole Robinson, Ellen Sacchi, Jina Sanone, Kelly Smith, and Nisha Verma.