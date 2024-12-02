Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ Brings Holiday Magic to The Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta

The Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta is the largest nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated solely to puppetry, offering live performances, interactive workshops, and a world-class museum. Behind-the-Scenes preparation for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ performances in Atlanta Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ puppeteers in action

Step into holiday magic! Watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ performances live through Dec. 29

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This December, families are invited to step into a winter wonderland as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ returns to light up the stage at the Center for Puppetry Arts. Running through December 29, 2024, this cherished adaptation of the 1964 Rankin/Bass television classic transforms the heartwarming story of Rudolph into a magical live performance that has become a beloved holiday tradition.

This year’s production combines cutting-edge puppetry techniques—such as rod, blacklight, and body puppets—with stunning set designs that whisk audiences away to the snowy landscapes of Christmastown. The show captures Rudolph’s journey of self-discovery and acceptance, offering a meaningful experience for children and adults alike.

"Rudolph is so much more than a Christmas story. It’s a reminder that what makes us different can also make us extraordinary," says Beth Schiavo, Executive Director of the Center for Puppetry Arts. "This production holds a special place in our hearts, and we hope it continues to bring joy, wonder, and a sense of togetherness to all who come visit the Center and see the production."

Festive Features Exhibit That Enchants and Inspires:

Visitors can also enjoy the Festive Features special exhibition, which includes the original Santa and Rudolph puppets from the 1964 television special.

Highlights of Festive Features also include:

Jane Henson’s Nativity Story: A masterfully crafted crèche by the co-founder of The Jim Henson Company, celebrating the story of Jesus’ birth with stunning puppetry that engages all ages. The Center for Puppetry Arts is one of the few museums in the world to publicly showcase Jane Henson’s work, offering a rare chance to experience her artistry. This unique celebration of Christian tradition is also a tribute to an often-overlooked female pioneer in puppetry.

The Famous Chelm Players: Puppets by Robert Rogers bring Jewish folklore to life. Designed with intricate detail, the Chelm puppets evoke the shtetls (small Jewish towns) of the past, capturing the essence of Jewish cultural heritage. Originally performed in Rogers’ New York playhouse, the debut at the Center for Puppetry Arts marks a rare opportunity for audiences to see these whimsical puppets and learn about the timeless tales of Chelm.

Plan Your Visit:

Dates: Through December 29, 2024

Location: The Center For Puppetry Arts: 1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309; parking is free

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ performance tickets include the show, admission to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum, Festive Features special exhibition, and a Create-A-Puppet™ Workshop.

For more information and to purchase tickets, kindly visit: our link here.

To purchase a membership, kindly visit: our website here.

Members receive special discounts to select performances and year-round programs, and unlimited museum admission.

About the Center for Puppetry Arts:

The Center for Puppetry Arts is the largest nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated solely to puppetry, offering live performances, interactive workshops, and a world-class museum. Home to the Jim Henson Collection, featuring original Muppets, Fraggle Rock characters, and Sesame Street icons, the Center provides a rare, behind-the-scenes look at beloved TV and film favorites. With over 4,000 puppets from around the world in the museum, the Center immerses visitors in diverse cultural traditions, making it a must-visit destination for families. Supported by local institutions, it remains a key player in Atlanta's vibrant arts scene.

