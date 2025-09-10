WeAudition is a global video chat platform where actors connect with scene partners, readers, coaches, and casting professionals for auditions, rehearsals, self-tapes, and mentorship. WeAudition to host industry celebration event ahead of the Emmys as California expands tax credits

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Primetime Emmy Awards just days away, WeAudition is hosting a gathering of actors, agents, casting directors, and industry leaders on Thursday, Sept. 11, from 7 to 10 p.m. at ÜCA Terrazza at The Delphi Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Timed to coincide with Emmy week, the event offers a celebratory yet purposeful space for entertainment professionals to connect, collaborate, and reflect on the power of storytelling in California, as the state expands its film and television tax credits.

This year’s Emmy Awards season arrives amid industry momentum. California’s expansion of the Film and Television Tax Credit Program doubled annual funding to $750 million and sparked a surge of new projects filming in-state, reinforcing the Golden State’s role as a global production hub.

“California is investing in its storytellers in a way we haven’t seen in a while,” said Darren Darnborough, co-founder and CEO of WeAudition. “At WeAudition, we want to mirror that momentum by giving actors and creators opportunities to connect face-to-face and feel part of something bigger than themselves. This is about resilience and possibility. Our community thrives when we build each other up.”

Founded by actors Darren Darnborough and Richard Cambridge in 2015, WeAudition provides a platform for users to rehearse, self-tape, and collaborate virtually with peers, coaches, and casting professionals around the world. WeAudition has grown into a global community, from emerging talent to A-list actors, and WeAudition events are regularly attended by major award nominees and winners from the Oscars, Cannes, Sundance, the Emmys, and the BAFTAs. At its core, WeAudition is driven by the belief that meaningful connections fuel creative careers.

“Hollywood is built on relationships, but it doesn’t always offer accessible spaces to nurture them,” Cambridge said. “Our mission is to create inclusive, supportive environments where actors and industry professionals can meet, collaborate, and inspire one another. This event is not just about celebrating television’s achievements. It’s also about community and honoring the people behind the work.”

What to expect

Guests can anticipate a red carpet arrival, curated entertainment, and a networking-rich environment that blends glamour with authenticity. The upscale Blue and Gold dress code is a nod to both Hollywood prestige and the spirit of renewal. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at ÜCA Terrazza, The Delphi Hotel, 550 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90071.

Tickets are free for WeAudition members. For more information, please kindly visit: https://www.weaudition.com/events/lasept2025

About WeAudition

WeAudition is a global video chat platform where actors connect with scene partners, readers, coaches, and casting professionals for auditions, rehearsals, self-tapes, and mentorship. Founded by actors for actors, the platform has become an indispensable tool for performers worldwide, powering career growth while fostering a spirit of collaboration and accessibility.

For more information, visit www.WeAudition.com.

