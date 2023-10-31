Enhesa and Matrix New World Announce Strategic Partnership to Bolster ESG and Sustainability Solutions

By partnering with Enhesa, our clients can rest easy knowing their next move on sustainability will be supported by the current global legislation framework.” — Jayne Warne, founder and president of Matrix New World

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, has announced a strategic alliance with Matrix New World, a leading provider of environmental consulting, engineering, and infrastructure solutions.

The partnership will pair Enhesa's unmatched data and expertise in global regulatory and sustainability intelligence with Matrix New World’s industry-specific consulting capabilities. Under the agreement, Enhesa clients will be able to work directly with Matrix New World’s specialized consultants in areas such as impact assessments and sustainability studies, global standardization efforts, auditing and other projects. Matrix New World clients will gain access to Enhesa’s extensive database of regulatory and sustainability intelligence and be able to work directly with Enhesa’s team of subject matter experts.

Together, the two companies will offer a highly complementary range of ESG and sustainability information and implementation expertise.

“Companies that achieve their corporate sustainability goals are those that have access to the most accurate, timely and complete information on the global regulatory landscape and a clear action plan for implementing changes to their operational workflows,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa. “This partnership with Matrix New World will allow us to reinforce our commitment to empowering organizations to develop practical and impactful sustainability initiatives.”

The two firms will also collaborate on the ESG audit process, with Matrix New World bolstering and expanding the geographic footprint of Enhesa’s audit presence.

“One of the biggest strategic advantages we can provide to our clients is the comfort that the actions we suggest take into account a comprehensive view of the current regulatory landscape,” said Jayne Warne, founder and president of Matrix New World. “By partnering with Enhesa, our clients can rest easy knowing their next move on sustainability will be supported by the current global legislation framework, allowing them to keep their materiality focused and compliant.”

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com

About Matrix New World

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in New Jersey, Matrix New World is a diversified environmental consulting and engineering firm. The company provides regulatory permitting, ecology / natural resource studies, coastal resiliency planning, geotechnical engineering, surveying, and other civil engineering services to customers across a variety of end markets. The company has offices in New Jersey, Louisiana, and Arizona, with 220+ employees nationwide.