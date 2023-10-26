An Evening With Johan de Meij FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2023 8:00PM WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH NJCU Symphony of Winds and Percussion Pat Burns – Director

Adult – $25.00

Senior (62+) – $20.00

Student – $5.00

The New Jersey Wind Symphony kicks off its 41st season with guest conductor/composer Johan de Meij and baritone saxophone soloist Henk van Twillert. The program will include works by Mr. de Meij as well as Paul Hindemith, Wayne Oquin, and Patrick Burns.

​Dutch composer and conductor Johan de Meij (Voorburg, 1953) received his musical training at the Royal Conservatory of Music in The Hague, where he studied trombone and conducting. His award-winning oeuvre of original compositions, symphonic transcriptions and film score arrangements has garnered him international acclaim and have become permanent fixtures in the repertoire of renowned ensembles throughout the world. His Symphony No. 1 The Lord of the Rings was awarded the prestigious Sudler Composition Prize and has been recorded by myriad ensembles including The London Symphony Orchestra, The North Netherlands Orchestra, The Nagoya Philharmonic and The Amsterdam Wind Orchestra. His Symphony No. 2 The Big Apple, Symphony No. 3 Planet Earth, Symphony No. 4 Sinfonie der Lieder as well as his solo concertos, T-Bone Concerto (trombone), UFO Concerto (euphonium) and Casanova (cello) have been enthusiastically received at many of the world’s finest venues. Read More



​Dutch saxophonist Henk van Twillert (1959) studied at the Sweelinck Conservatory Amsterdam with Ed Bogaard where he completed his studies for the Superior Soloist diploma, passed “with distinctions”. In 1979 together with Bart Kok he was the co-founder of the renowned Amsterdam Saxophone Quartet. The quartet played successful tours with numerous renowned musicians, including Jaap van Zweden, Daniël Wayenberg and Han Bennink. Remarkable events were the opening of the Ajax soccer stadium Arena in Amsterdam in 1996 and the final concert of the EXPO ’98 Lisbon, Portugal. Read More

Gandalf – Johan de Meij

Mondrian – An Essay In Primary Colors – Johan de Meij

Henk van Twillert – Baritone Saxophone Soloist

Symphony in Bb – Paul Hindemith

Present the Colors – Traditional

A Solemn Place – Wayne Oquin

Spangled Banner – arr. Damrosch

Kirkpatick Fanfare – Boysen

Here Begins Our Lasting Joy – Patrick Burns

Program Subject To Change

All New Jersey Wind Symphony Subscription Concerts are held at the West Side Presbyterian Church, Ridgewood, NJ. West Side Presbyterian Church is fully ADA compliant providing handicap accessible entry to the concert venue as well as bathroom facilities. Important signage and directions are presented in braille..