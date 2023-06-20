New Jersey Wind Symphony to perform on July 4 at Overpeck Amphitheater in a concert with soloists, and fireworks

New Jersey Wind Symphony to perform patriotic concert on July 4 at Overpeck Amphitheater

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, 07451, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Wind Symphony to Return to Overpeck County Park Amphitheater

The New Jersey Wind Symphony will be returning to the Bergen County Parks System's Overpeck County Park Amphitheater in Leonia to celebrate the Fourth of July with a free concert. The program features patriotic favorites, show tunes, marches, and more, cannons and fireworks! We are also looking forward to sharing the stage with singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson! Bring some food, and a blanket! 7 PM downbeat.

This will be the Wind Symphony's fourth year performing at the Overpeck County Park Amphitheater, and we are excited to be a part of the park's rich history. The amphitheater was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps and has been a popular spot for concerts and other events ever since.

The New Jersey Wind Symphony is a professional concert band that has been entertaining audiences throughout the state and recently celebrated its 40th anniversary year. The Symphony is dedicated to performing the highest quality wind band literature and to promoting the wind band as a significant artistic medium. The Symphony is made up of musicians from all over New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area.

We hope you can join us for what is sure to be a fun-filled evening of music and fireworks!

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai