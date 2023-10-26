Nick Coppola's First Fundraising Report Shows Broad Community Support
Coppola’s fundraising lead underscores the community’s enthusiasm for his candidacyDELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick Coppola, candidate for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 3, demonstrated an impressive show of support from the community with his latest fundraising haul. His fundraising report shows nearly $20,000 in donations from over 50 individuals and organizations. The outstanding financial support in this first report firmly positions Nick as the leading fundraiser among all candidates vying for Seat 3 in the Delray Beach City Commission race.
"I am so thankful for the incredible level of financial support our campaign has fostered so early on in this process. I am grateful to the over 50 individuals and organizations that have contributed, as it reflects strong enthusiasm for my vision for Delray Beach," Coppola said. "Our community is looking for fresh ideas and passionate leadership, and it's clear that our message is resonating."
Coppola's impressive fundraising prowess showcases his ability to build bridges across the community. His platform focuses on enhancing Delray’s public safety and supporting its first responders, managing growth, especially downtown, preserving Delray Beach's unique character, protecting our water and environment and fostering transparency and fiscal responsibility in local government.
As a first-time candidate for office with years of city board experience, Nick Coppola is the best choice for Delray voters. Additionally, his background as a dedicated community leader and local small business owner has generated support from a wide spectrum of residents who appreciate his commitment to inclusivity and progress.
Election Day for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 3, is Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
About Nick Coppola:
Nick Coppola is a long-time resident of Delray Beach and a local community advocate and small business owner. He brings years of experience as a former Board Member and current Chair of Delray Beach’s Code Enforcement Board. Coppola is running for City Commission, Seat 3, to bring a new and unique perspective to City Hall. He is committed to representing the interests of all Delray Beach residents with a collaborative approach to decision-making that puts the community first. Coppola’s record of service includes:
* Delray Beach Code Enforcement Board, Chair
* Compass Community Center, Chair
* Sherwood Park Civic Association, Vice President and Treasurer
* Impact 100 Men of Palm Beach County, Secretary
* Pines of Delray Home Owner Association, Board Member
Coppola holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services and an Associate’s degree in Labor Studies from SUNY, and a Building Construction Management Certificate from NYU. He and his partner David live in the Sherwood Park community of Delray Beach with their beloved Goldendoodle, Bear.
For more information about Nick Coppola's campaign and his plans for Delray Beach, please visit www.NickForDelray.com
