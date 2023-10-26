Phase 2 of Museum Trail Officially Open: The Waterworks Connector

Museum Trail Phase 2 Officially Open in Jackson, Miss.

Museum Trail continues to grow in Jackson, Miss.

If you look at examples like the Beltline in Atlanta, it becomes obvious that a thoughtfully planned network of trails can change the arc of a city‘s history. The effort itself is powerful.” — David Pharr, Co-Founder of the Museum Trail

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this summer, donors, volunteers, businesses, and non-profit organizations who have been instrumental in the development of the Museum Trail, Jackson’s longest multi-use urban trail, gathered together for the groundbreaking of the Phase 2 Waterworks Connector, a vital section of the trail’s development that connects thousands of residents in Jackson to the Lefleur Museum District. Today, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Waterworks Connector which was named for its location adjacent to and through the well-known section along I-55, officially opened, a benchmark achievement in further connecting our Jackson community.

The idea for the Museum Trail started in 2009, when two friends Clay Hays and David Pharr, spent time exploring a decommissioned railroad line running along the backside of the Greater Belhaven Neighborhood in Jackson, Miss. They started thinking about how the abandoned railway could be transformed into a public trail. Almost a decade later, after planning, fundraising, and construction, Phase 1 of the trail was completed.

“If you look closely at examples like the Beltline in Atlanta, it becomes obvious that a thoughtfully planned network of trails can change the arc of a city‘s history,” said David Pharr, Co-Founder of the Museum Trail. “The effort itself is powerful, and the generosity of donors and volunteers has been inspiring beyond words.”

Once completed, the Museum Trail will span a full 5 miles, offering uninterrupted alternative means of transportation to several of Jackson’s brightest spots and attractions, including several of its museums, parks, and schools, meeting the need for alternative means of transportation in addition to accessible recreational outlets that promote health and wellness. “Jackson Heart Foundation is proud of what has been accomplished so far along with the enthusiasm the Museum Trail has brought to our community,” said Harper Stone, Jackson Heart Foundation Chairman. “The immeasurable impact the Museum Trail has on the health and wellness of our community is precisely the reason it remains our leading project.”

Strategically planned over the course of several phases, the Museum Trail’s next steps involve its continued expansion to Downtown and West Jackson, with a direct connection to the Jackson State University campus, fulfilling its mission to bring connection as never before seen to every person who calls Jackson their home.

To learn more about the Museum Trail, visit their website at themuseumtrail.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @themuseumtrail.