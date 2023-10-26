Submit Release
Reidsville Urgent Care Ribbon Cutting October 30 at Carolina QuickCare: Free Food, Trunk or Treat

Family-friendly Event with Chamber Ribbon Cutting, Food Truck, Halloween-themed Games & Prizes

We invite all Reidsville residents & business owners to attend our ribbon-cutting event, and we are grateful to ‘Rise Up' and continue providing patients of all ages with quality care 7 days a week.”
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
REIDSVILLE, NC, U.S.A., October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event on October 30, 2023 — The Reidsville Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care and the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce invite you to attend a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30. The Halloween-themed event takes place at 5050 US 29 Business (📍 next to Arby’s & Starbucks) and will celebrate the recent opening of Carolina QuickCare’s Reidsville urgent care location.

— REIDSVILLE URGENT CARE RIBBON CUTTING EVENT DETAILS —

★ What: Ribbon cutting and grand opening event for Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care in Reidsville
★ When: Monday, October 30, 2023 — Celebration begins with a chamber ribbon cutting at 4:00 p.m.
★ Where: 5050 US 29 Business (next to Arby’s & Starbucks, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement)
★ Who: All Reidsville families, residents, and local businesses are invited to attend the free event (local business attendees will receive 1 free month of in-clinic advertising on TVs inside of the urgent care!)

— Reidsville Urgent Care Open 7 Days a Week to Patients of All Ages —

The Carolina QuickCare Reidsville location has been providing care for local residents 7 days a week since it opened in September. Prior to the center’s opening, Reidsville families had minimal options for walk-in healthcare during evenings or on weekends.

"We invite all Reidsville residents and business owners to attend our ribbon-cutting celebration on Monday, October 30th," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer at Carolina QuickCare. "We're grateful for the opportunity to ‘Rise Up' and continue providing Reidsville patients of all ages with quality, prompt care, 7 days a week.”

— EVENT ACTIVITIES —

The celebration begins at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30, and will include many family-friendly activities:

Free Food • Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
Games and Prizes • Halloween Trunk or Treat • Clinic Tours • Bounce House

Don’t miss out on the festivities! Stop by 5050 US 29 Business (next to Arby’s & Starbucks), on Monday, October 30. Learn more about the Carolina QuickCare Reidsville urgent care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or by following us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareReidsville or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

