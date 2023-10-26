Money Vehicle Financial Literacy Course Adheres to Alabama State High School Standards
Money Vehicle Financial Literacy Course Adheres to Alabama State High School Standards Available to Alabama schools as instruction is mandated in Alabama.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money Vehicle Financial Literacy Course Adheres to Alabama State High School Standards
Available to Alabama schools as financial literacy instruction is mandated in Alabama.
Money Vehicle, a leading virtual education company dedicated to closing the financial literacy gap in the United States, is excited to announce that its virtual financial literacy course aligns with the new educational standards recently introduced by the state of Alabama. This alignment follows the enactment of HB I64 into law, requiring financial literacy instruction for all public school students in Alabama.
A new bill, just signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, will require students to complete an updated financial literacy and money management course before they graduate high school. Money Vehicle's course adheres to these Alabama standards, offering a comprehensive solution for students, educators, and school districts. Sponsored by Rep. Andy Whitt and co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, HB 164 mandates that Alabama public school students must complete a course in personal financial literacy and money management, passing a standardized assessment before graduating from high school.
The bill recognizes the importance of financial literacy as an essential life skill, covering topics such as calculating salaries, applying for loans, and planning for retirement. As Rep. Whitt told the Alabama Daily News, “What people don’t understand is that these are not just math skills; they are life skills. Basic financial literacy skills like calculating your salary, applying for loans, and saving money for retirement are essential for survival in the modern world.”
The legislation acknowledges that financial literacy skills are no longer universally taught at home, making it necessary to formalize this education within the school system. Waiting until adulthood to assess whether students possess these critical skills is often too late.
Jedidiah Collins CFP®, founder of Money Vehicle, expressed enthusiasm about the impact these financial literacy standards can have on students' futures. He stated, "Alabama's new financial literacy standards, as outlined in HB 164, present an incredible opportunity to change students' lives. Money Vehicle is poised to empower educators in the state to deliver this impactful education in their classrooms."
The collaborative effort between Money Vehicle and Alabama reflects the shared commitment to ensuring that students leave high school equipped with essential financial knowledge and skills. Money Vehicle's course is designed for classrooms, providing educators with comprehensive resources. Developed by a team of financial and educational experts, it is already in use by school districts nationwide, establishing it as a versatile and impactful financial education tool.
Info@YourMoneyVehicle.com 954-944-5939
+++
About Money Vehicle
Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to build an engaging and easy to use financial literacy curriculum. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.
Jedidiah G Collins
Money Vehicle
+1 509-336-9166
email us here