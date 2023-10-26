Sip, Shop, and Sparkle: The Luxury Exchange Hosts VIP Shopping Event
Portland Boutique Curates A Unique Collection of Luxury Goods
We work hard to make sure every day is a celebration!”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxury Exchange, located in the heart of Downtown Portland, recently hosted a one-of-a-kind after-hours shopping experience, offering an elegant evening of champagne and delectable small bites.
— Beth Anundi
"We're so happy to be a part of Downtown Portland and wanted to host an event where we could not only express our gratitude for the warm reception our business has received here but also host an exclusive celebration for our clients," said owner Beth Anundi.
Since opening, The Luxury Exchange has enjoyed widespread acclaim for its curated collection of pre-owned luxury items. They have the area's most extensive collection of authentic designer handbags from recognizable brands, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermes, Chloe, Gucci, and more. For discerning shoppers who love luxury brands, the boutique offers a rare opportunity to compare bags from different designers side-by-side. One recent first-time visitor noted that they'd come in looking for a Louis Vuitton bag to celebrate a recent job promotion but, after trying on several different bags, ended up leaving with a Chanel model instead. "If I had gone to the mall, I am not sure I would've even visited the Chanel boutique because I'm less familiar with that brand and probably considered those pieces out of my price range," she noted, "but I was able to take my time trying on and comparing different bags. The selection here is so impressive, with every luxury brand imaginable in one really beautiful and welcoming space."
Want to see how your designer bag looks alongside a new piece of fine jewelry or a luxury watch? The Luxury Exchange can help you with that, too, since they carry timepieces from makers including Rolex, Omega, and Patek Philippe. Shoppers will recognize gold and diamond jewelry as well as sparkling pieces from brands like Tiffany, David Yurman, Cartier, and more.
Asked if there would be more special shopping events in the future, Anundi replied, "We work hard to make sure every day is a celebration!" More information about The Luxury Exchange is available at theluxuryexchangepdx.com.
About The Luxury Exchange:
The Luxury Exchange is renowned for its exclusive collection and unparalleled customer service. Offering a blend of modern trends and timeless classics, it's the go-to destination for carbon-conscious consumers who appreciate fine jewelry, designer watches, and luxury handbags. Learn more at theluxuryexchangepdx.com. More information about this event and photos of current inventory are available on the brand's Instagram channel @theluxuryexchangepdx.
