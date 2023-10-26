Oklahoma Pain Center and PainScript™ Team Up to Transform Patient Care
Alliance with Pain Management Practice aims to enhance patient care and compliance
A significant majority of our over 4,000 patients will benefit from this collaboration. It will allow us to bridge the treatment gap that exists between physical appointments.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PainScript, a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through care plan adherence and medication compliance, announced today a collaboration with the Oklahoma City-based Oklahoma Pain Center (OPC). The partnership is designed to support pain management treatment by integrating the PainScript platform into the practices’ protocols for their medication management, interventional pain and ketamine infusion patients.
— Dr. Blake Kelly
"The PainScript approach represents a significant leap forward for us and our full clinical team, who treat patients with chronic pain every day," said Dr. Blake Kelly, founding physician of the OPC. "The PainScript platform's real-time data, daily digital care, and medication monitoring capabilities empower us to create personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs.”
“A significant majority of our over 4,000 patients will benefit from this collaboration. It will allow us to bridge the treatment gap that exists between physical appointments, ensuring improved continuous care and support for our patients, Dr. Kelly added."
"Chronic pain management requires rigorous patient adherence to physician designed treatment protocols for successful outcomes," said Dan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at PainScript. "Our technology will help patients in the Oklahoma Pain Center improve their care plan adherence, while allowing Dr. Kelly to have even greater clinical clarity into what is occurring with his patients in between regular appointments.
“Improved patient outcomes are the primary goal for the large patient population at the Oklahoma Pain Center," added Jim Breidenstein, President and Chief Commercial Officer. “The addition of modern healthcare tools to leverage technology is the primary benefit for the patients at Oklahoma Pain.”
About PainScript™/HealthScript™
PainScript (www.painscript.com) is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from chronic care treatment conditions including pain, opioid/substance use disorders (SUD) and obesity. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via ten (10) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. The PainScript/HealthScript approach is user-friendly, digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes, a reduction in related healthcare costs and aligns with several AMA CPT payment codes for a reimbursable benefit.
About Oklahoma Pain Center
Oklahoma Pain Center (www.oklahomapaincenter.com) provides a comprehensive treatment center for their patients which combines cutting edge medical solutions with traditional methods and standards of care to help patients manage pain.
