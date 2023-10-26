Workplace Preparedness Wins: Queensland Tradie's Heartbeat Restored By An AED At Work

Prompt Defibrillation via an AED saves another Qld life.

Recent cardiac arrest survivor's ordeal underscores the life-saving potential of AEDs and CPR training in workplaces, says Brisbane first aid course provider.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent ordeal of a 42-year-old workshop operator brought back from the dead at work, underscores the life-saving potential of preparedness in the face of cardiac emergencies. ABC News reported that on an unscheduled overtime shift at an industrial business in Mackay, Queensland, Dylan Holmes’ heart stopped without warning. His colleague's prompt action, armed with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on site, brought him back to life.

"The ambulance lady said that if [my work] didn't have a defibrillator, I wouldn't be alive now," Mr Holmes recounted.

The dire circumstance has ignited a campaign by Dylan and his employer Mick Baker to advocate for widespread AED installations across workplaces. Their story serves as both a wake-up call and a testimony to the invaluable returns of having AEDs in workplaces, as well as staff trained in CPR and defibrillator use.

Mal Thompson, Managing Director of prominent Brisbane training provider My First Aid Course, echoes the sentiment, “We simply must have AEDs in more businesses, and more workers trained in their use.”

Thompson, a first aid course facilitator for over 10 years, emphasises three cornerstone tenets for business wanting to be ready for cardiac emergencies.

"Firstly, having a defibrillator on site is crucial. Secondly, clear signage and a clear procedure for retrieving the defibrillator during every serious incident of sudden illness, injury, or collapse is vital. Lastly, training and certifying key staff in first aid and CPR including defibrillator use is the third pillar in this life-saving preparedness blueprint," he elaborates.

Mr Thompson further sheds light on the cost-effectiveness of these life-saving measures, "The cost of a defibrillator averages to about $1 a day over its lifespan, and training is around $60 per staff member annually, which represents a nominal investment against the priceless benefit of saved lives, as well as promoting a culture of safety and value for life.”

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) clinical director Lachlan Parker highlighted the importance of publicly available AEDs, stating, "Every minute without defibrillation you basically reduce your mortality by 10 per cent." This is a major reason why My First Aid Course has enforced hands-on CPR and AED training as part of all their public and workplace training programs.

My First Aid Course supplies easy-to-use AEDs and holds courses weekly across Brisbane suitable for time-poor individuals and onsite group training for organisations. Enquiries can be made via their website.

Quality CPR and defibrillation training has become more convenient thanks for online learning options provided by My First Aid Course Brisbane..