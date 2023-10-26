Rimes launches the Rimes Data Lakehouse
- Advanced data storage, distribution and warehousing solution - Delivers unrivalled flexibility, scalability, and analytical capabilitiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimes is delighted to announce the availability of the Rimes data lakehouse, an advanced data storage, processing and distribution platform delivered as a service with Microsoft Azure. The lakehouse is highly scalable and configurable, enabling the creation of custom data engineering and integration workflows using serverless cloud functions.
The new service combines the advantages of a data lake and a data warehouse, enabling asset managers and owners to quickly access both the structured and unstructured data they need, making it easier to derive valuable insights from diverse data sources. Customers each receive a private instance of the lakehouse, built on dedicated cloud resources, hosted in their region of choice.
The Rimes data lakehouse is designed for the enterprise. The fully integrated solution provides support for multiple environments, disaster recovery, develop operations and a flexible web UI that allows non-programmers to configure reports, dashboards, data maintenance screens and user permissions. A major benefit of this approach is that customers receive, out-of-the-box, not only multiple fully functional environments but a well-defined and proven process to configure, test and deploy changes.
Neil Lotter, Head of Distribution Services at Rimes commented. "Rimes has been in the business of supplying high quality data to our customers for over 25 years. We understand the data storage, engineering, and system integration challenges they face. The development of the Rimes data lakehouse was driven by a desire to help them solve these challenges. We are very encouraged by the interest the new offering is generating among existing and prospective customers."
About Rimes
Rimes provides enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than 50 trillion in AUM annually. The world’s leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology.
