RetailNext and MarketDial Partner to Elevate In-Store Analytics For Retailers
Fusing Real-time Data with Empirical Testing, Retailers Gain a Comprehensive Toolkit to Drive In-store Innovation
In our collaboration with MarketDial, we envision arming retailers with the tools to experiment dynamically and observe tangible impacts on foot traffic and customer engagement”.”CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext, the leading in-store traffic analytics provider used by 450+ of the world’s most loved brands, today announced its partnership with MarketDial, a prominent A/B testing solution for physical retail. This partnership aims to provide retailers with an unprecedented 360° view of the customer journey.
— Sergio Gutierrez, RetailNext CRO
Harnessing its AI-powered heat-mapping technology, RetailNext pinpoints in-store foot traffic patterns, offering actionable insights such as dwell time, engagement metrics, and shopper exposure. By integrating this extensive data into MarketDial's platform, retailers can instantly establish in-store tests, while concurrently gauging shopper reactions to an array of stimuli. This joint offering positions retailers to unlock unparalleled insights into the evolving customer experience.
"In our collaboration with MarketDial, we envision arming retailers with the tools to experiment dynamically and observe tangible impacts on foot traffic and customer engagement,” said Sergio Gutierrez, RetailNext CRO. “Many of our esteemed clients already leverage the combined strengths of both platforms, underscoring the symbiotic nature of this partnership".
“We believe partnering with RetailNext is a game changer when it comes to optimizing the customer experience,” said Johnny Stoddard, MarketDial Chief Customer Officer and Co-founder. “RetailNext brings quality data; MarketDial helps retailers act on it.”
As the retail landscape rapidly evolves, RetailNext's consistent endeavors in in-store analytics offer an empirical foundation for retailers navigating these changes. The company's solution suite, from in-depth shopper journey insights to real-time analytics, has been instrumental in assisting retailers in understanding their customers better and optimizing store operations. In collaboration with MarketDial, RetailNext's analytics serve as a crucial base for data-driven in-store experimentation.
Furthermore, with changing customer preferences, MarketDial’s platform provides a timely solution for retailers seeking evidence-based insights. By focusing on thorough testing, the platform brings to light concrete data on aspects such as pricing, promotions, and loyalty programs. For instance, after implementing improved sales training tactics, one retailer noted a 6% increase in revenue per visit. Similarly, another retailer was able to make informed decisions by identifying a -3.5% sales dip through proactive testing.
About RetailNext
The first retail vertical IoT platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 450 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, reduce theft, and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, Calif.
About MarketDial
MarketDial helps retailers achieve confidence in their decisions by automating the data science needed for rigorous A/B testing in physical retail. The MarketDial platform is user-friendly, generating robust insights to extract a source of truth faster, with support that is championed by a customer success team that helps retailers truly succeed. MarketDial cost-effectively empowers every retailer who needs to know, “What if?”
