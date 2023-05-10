Coronation Weekend Footfall: UK Shoppers Gradually Return To Stores
Retail intelligence leader, RetailNext, reports store traffic decreased by -10% (WoW) over the Coronation weekend but shoppers gradually returned to stores.
Traffic continues upward, on the bank holiday for Monday, 8 May 2023, re-entering positive territory with an increase of 3%.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert in retail intelligence and traffic analytics for brick-and-mortar stores, today announced new data showing a week-on-week decrease of -10% in UK store traffic over the Coronation weekend. Although initial traffic trends for Saturday, 6 May 2023, declined against the Saturday before, traffic assumed an upward trajectory for the remainder of the weekend through to Monday, 8 May 2023.
— Joe Shasteen, RetailNext Global Manager, Advanced Analytics
“The -25% decline in footfall for Saturday’s Coronation is thought to be the result of more Britons opting to join in the national festivities. From there, although still in the negative territory, store traffic begins trending more positively on Sunday, 7 May 2023, to -6%. The big screens installed in high street for the Coronation concert held on Sunday likely contributed to this increase. Traffic continues upward, on the bank holiday for Monday, 8 May 2023, re-entering positive territory with an increase of 3%. These positive traffic trends are aligned with the positive sales forecasts for the 3-day event, hopefully providing UK retailers with a much-needed boost”, said Joe Shasteen, RetailNext Global Manager, Advanced Analytics.
RetailNext's full set of preliminary traffic data for the Coronation Weekend (Saturday, 6 May 2023 - Monday, 8 May 2023) includes:
Coronation Weekend (WoW):
Saturday, 6 May 2023 (Day of Coronation): -25%
Sunday, 7 May 2023: -6%
Monday, 8 May 2023 (Bank Holiday): 3%
Saturday (6 May 2023) + Sunday (7 May 2023) + Monday (8 May 2023): -10%
Coronation Week (WoW):
Sunday, 30 April 2023 - Saturday, 6 May 2023: 3%
Coronation Weekend (YoY):
Saturday, 6 May 2023 (Coronation Day): -23%
Sunday, 7 May 2023: -0.5%
Monday, 8 May 2023 (Bank Holiday): 40%
Saturday (6 May 2023) + Sunday (7 May 2023) + Monday (8 May 2023): -3%
Coronation Week (YoY):
Sunday, 30 April 2023 - Saturday, 6 May 2023: -6%
The company also tracked data across regions and retail categories:
Coronation Weekend - Regions (WoW):
South East and London: -13%
South West and Wales: -9%
Midlands: - 14%
North England: -13%
Scotland & N Ireland: -9%
Coronation Weekend - Categories (WoW):
Clothing & Shoes: -16%
Electrical & Phones: -9%
Jewellery & Accessories: -3%
*Stores must be open on both the 2023 & 2022 Dates*
(Statistics are subject to change as retailers continue to report updates)
Derived from data collected at thousands of UK stores across multiple brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform, the data reflects in-store trends across a wide variety of retail segments. Metrics exclude automobiles, petroleum, and warehouse clubs, and include stores across the UK that were open both this year and last year.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
Judith Subban
RetailNext
