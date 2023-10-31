WinXDVD 2023 Halloween Special Offer – Giveaway and Vote-and-Win Prizes

WinXDVD kicks off 2023 Halloween offer, incl. a spooktacular giveaway & a vote-and-win contest, available from now to Nov 9.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Digiarty Software announces the much-anticipated Halloween giveaway of its solid DVD copy pro software for copying Halloween DVDs. Anyone can access the giveaway webpage to get its free licensed copy after entering a valid Email address. Meanwhile, an electrifying contest is also prepared. Participants throw 5 votes on the classic horror movies battle between originals and remakes and have a big chance to win Halloween-pleasing prizes, including a projector, horror figures (daily prize), and WinX DVD Ripper Platinum license codes (15/day). Two free Halloween gifts, WinX DVD Copy Pro and WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, are the assistants to backup horror movie DVDs to blank discs, copy thriller DVD to your hard drive, and digitize DVDs for iPhone Android to protect DVD content or for limitless enjoyment of horror movies.

The Halloween special offers are available to people who come before November 9, 2023 at the official event page: https://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/copy-dvd-free.htm

During the offer, two thrilling deals, including a spooktacular giveaway offer and the chance to share and win daily prizes, will send shivers of excitement down your spine. Dive into the details of these enchanting promotions that promise to make your Halloween celebrations truly unforgettable.

1. Get a Giveaway Version of WinX DVD Copy Pro

Spooky season is brewing, and Halloween enthusiasts prepare to immerse themselves in the eerie world of horror movies. And it's always thrilling to create a memorable Halloween-themed movie night with the existing DVDs. Nevertheless, DVD owners are at times trapped by the vulnerability of DVD discs. WinX DVD Copy Pro is a troubleshooter with the capability of copying legally owned DVDs against scratches, smudges, cracks, fingerprints, or DVD rot.

To fuel up the Halloween festival atmosphere, Digiarty Software gives away WinX DVD Copy Pro to those looking for professional DVD copy software this Halloween. Anyone can unconditionally get the free licensed copy of WinX DVD Copy Pro to copy a horror movie DVD to another (D5 to D5, D9 to D9), as well as backup DVD to ISO image, VIDEO_TS folder or MPEG2 video file at 1:1 ratio quality. It also grants users the opportunity to copy only the chapter, video, or audio part of a DVD, mount DVD ISO images or burn ISO images to DVDs.

2. Throw 5 Votes and Win Daily Prizes

Meanwhile, the spooky Halloween giveaway is followed by an eye-catching movie contest. Visitors throw 5 votes, share this movie contest to Facebook/Twitter, and then are qualified to have a chance to win daily prizes, including a projector, horror figures (1/day), and WinX DVD Ripper Platinum license codes (15/day). This DVD ripper program is not only designed to copy DVD to USB, hard drive, NAS, etc in ISO image or MPEG2 format losslessly, but also helps to rip DVDs to MP4, MKV, MOV, HEVC, or other digital formats, so that movie fans can enjoy them on iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices on the go.

Pricing and Availability

WinX DVD Copy Pro originally priced at $42.95, is now 100% free for Halloween. The original $65.95 WinX DVD Ripper Platinum can also be free to get after participants hit the jackpot in the Halloween movie contest, 15 free copies each day before November 9. By courtesy of WinXDVD Software, there are promos of a DVD ripper and a video converter, a DVD Backup Software Pack, and a 4-in-1 software bundle up to 75% off. Draw extra $10 coupons from the mystery box to save more.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

WinXDVD Software owns professional members for the development, marketing and improvement of multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS. It tries its hand at personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS5, Xbox, other platforms and devices, including DVD Copy, DVD Ripper, HD Video Converter, video player, DVD Author, video downloader, video editor, media streaming app, etc.