The Coach Collective Announces 4-part Personal Growth Workshop
Unlock Your Potential" workshop for just $9, guided by experienced coaches, and break free from past challenges to unlock your true potential.
Confront your fears, for they guard the door to your untapped potential.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coach Collective is thrilled to announce a special workshop designed to empower individuals on their journey to personal growth and emotional freedom. Titled "Unlock Potential: A 4-Part Journey to Freedom," this transformative event will provide valuable insights, tools, and support to help participants deal with past challenges, understand emotions better, and enhance communication skills.
Feeling stuck or uncertain about the direction life is going? While this is common it does not have to be the case. The "Unlock Potential" workshop is an opportunity to take charge of life, understand the stories shaping choices, and create a path that aligns with beliefs and aspirations to accomplish anything desired.
For a low cost, attendees gain access to a two-hour event available live and on demand. The workshop consists of four engaging sessions led by experienced coaches, each focusing on different aspects of personal development.
Session 1: "Regaining Control" with Coach Elissa Swihart
Understand survival mode, learn techniques for self-compassion, self-regulation, and self-care, and practice mindfulness through breathing exercises.
Session 2: "Discover Emotional Freedom" with Coach Hannah Chijioke-Davis
Break free from suppressed emotions that are not producing the desired outcome. Coach Hannah will empower and equip with practical tools for emotional freedom.
Session 3: "Healthy Boundaries" with Coach Rhea Joy
Gain insights into the importance of boundaries and learn how to create and enforce them.
Session 4: "Cultivating Self-Confidence" with Founder & Lead Coach Megan Babcock
Learn the art of self-confidence through positive thinking and effective communication, helping to build genuine connections and unlock potential. Develop the confidence to pursue dreams and connect authentically with others.
By the end of this workshop, attendees will gain comprehensive self-care techniques, the courage to face pain, emotional healing tools, enhanced self-awareness, stronger relationships, and the empowerment to rewrite their own story.
Here's why you can trust The Coach Collective:
- Holistic Approach Their approach is centered on guiding individuals to unveil their unique circumstances and cultivate strategies that align with their specific needs.
- Root Cause Analysis: They address the core of concerns, empowering participants to make lasting changes that lead to genuine transformation.
- Lived Experience: The coaches have personally experienced the challenges they advocate for, allowing them to approach coaching with deep empathy and vulnerability.
Participants have already experienced life-changing transformations:
- Haylie: "Rhea has shown me how to stand up for myself. She's helped me to know that I have value and given me tools to be confident in who I am."
- Sara: "Now, I can honestly say that my life is filled with so much more joy and fulfillment, even on those challenging days."
- Ashley: "Elissa, I just want to say that you're truly incredible. Your work in supporting survivors like me, who've faced challenges from manipulators and narcissists, is awe-inspiring."
- Jennifer: "Once I recognized this pattern and started delving into the wounds I had carried for so long, the healing process began."
- Debbie: "Hannah pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me remember how to dream and begin to choose to thrive again."
Flexible Learning: Participate in the live session on October 28, 2023, at 8 am PST, 10 am CST, 11 am EST, or enjoy the flexibility of on-demand content.
What's Included:
Two Power-Packed Hours: Gain a transformation framework through four focused and dynamic 30-minute sessions.
Practical Workbook: Benefit from a valuable workbook to apply what is taught in daily life.
Bonus Mindfulness Guide: Receive a bonus mindfulness guide to support skill development.
Don't let the past define the future! Join the "Unlock Potential: A 4-Part Journey to Freedom" workshop and embark on a transformative journey from trauma to triumph.
For more information and to register for the workshop
About The Coach Collective:
The Coach Collective is a team of dedicated coaches committed to guiding individuals on transformative journeys to unlock their true potential. With a holistic and empathetic approach, they empower participants to confront their past, cultivate self-awareness, and build the life they desire.
