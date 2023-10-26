NCRI-US: The Head of the Snake of Islamic Fundamentalism and Terrorism Is in Tehran and Must Be Removed

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy dir. of the US office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says “the head of the snake” of Islamic fundamentalism and terrorism is in Tehran, and the world must recognize the Iranian people’s right and duty to remove it. Iran's state-run daily Ressalat, July 19, 1991, Mohsen Rafiqdoust, then head of the IRGC Ministry: “Both the TNT and the ideology which in one blast sent to hell 400 officers, NCO’s, and soldiers at the Marine HQ were provided by Iran.” – Source: NCRI-US NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi was the keynote speaker at the 2018 Free Iran World Summit, with 100,000 supporters of the Iranian Resistance attending. Asadollah Asadi, an IRGC operative using diplomatic cover, masterminded a foiled plot to bomb the event. Over 600 dignitaries, including from the United States & Europe, along with 100,000 supporters of the Iranian Resistance, attended the 2018 Free Iran World Summit. Asadollah Asadi, an IRGC operative using diplomatic cover, masterminded a foiled plot to bomb the event.

The clerical regime has revved up its warmongering in the Middle East region, plunging it into death, mayhem, and unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe.

The world must recognize the Iranian people’s right and duty to remove the head of the snake of Islamic fundamentalism and terrorism in Tehran.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), explains why the clerical regime in Iran is "the head of the snake" of Islamic fundamentalism and terrorism in the Middle East and beyond:

In its early years, the fundamentalist regime in Iran masterminded numerous hijackings and bombings, such as that of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut on October 23, 1983.

Iranian regime’s then Minister of the IRGC, Mohsen Rafiqdoust, bragged to the media in July 1991 that “both the TNT and the ideology which in one blast sent to hell 400 officers, NCOs, and soldiers at the Marine Headquarters were provided by Iran.”

Terrorism has been institutionalized as a tool of statecraft abroad; it became a means of dictating and promoting Tehran’s regional strategy. Terror has also been systematically used to target the dissidents and the Iranian Resistance’s leadership.

Most notably, an IRGC terrorism mastermind roaming Europe using the cover of an Iranian diplomat and three of his accomplices were caught just hours before exploding a massive bomb at the Free Iran World Summit held near Paris on June 30, 2018. Over 100,000 supporters of the Resistance and 600 dignitaries, including from the U.S. and Europe, attended the summit.

A Belgian court sentenced the terrorist diplomat Assadollah Assadi to 20 years in prison, but he was later released when Brussels capitulated to the regime’s hostage diplomacy.

This show of weakness proved decisive as an emboldened Tehran increased evil practices, and other foreign nationals were captured.

Beyond that, the clerics also revved up their regional destabilizing campaign by proxies, and today, the region is again engulfed in death, mayhem, and unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe.

The head of the snake of Islamic fundamentalism and terrorism is in Tehran. It must be removed, and the world must recognize the Iranian people’s right and duty to do so.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

