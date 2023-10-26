Challenged to get HR budget approved? Let’s talk to the CFO -- Free On-demand Webinar
In this webinar ex-CFO, business advisor and Baylor University professor Michael Rodriguez discusses strategic approaches to help HR leaders navigate the challenges of budget season and secure the budget they need for HR to thrive.
This free, micro-webinar helps human resources leaders work more effectively with the C-suite to secure the budget they need.
The cadence of communication between the CFO and HR leader needs to be constant. Have the conversations strategically throughout the year so it’s not just a budget season, it’s at every month end.”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today made its latest webinar: Challenged to get HR budget approved? Let’s talk to the CFO available free on demand. This podcast-style micro-webinar features Michael Rodriguez, ex-CFO, business advisor and Baylor University professor, who explains strategic approaches to help HR leaders navigate the challenges of budget season and secure the budget they need. Click here to view the webinar.
— Michael Rodriguez, ex-CFO, business advisor and Baylor University professor
Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent, sat down with Professor Rodriguez to discuss tips for HR leaders can more strategically approach the budgeting conversation, including developing the right mindset, improving their financial acumen and finding common language to foster better communication between finance and human resources functions.
According to Rodriguez, the most important aspect of making this happen is to establish productive, ongoing communication between the CFO and the HR leader. He offered up an analogy:
“If you’re flying an airplane there’s this whole notion of the rule of 60: 60 nautical miles out from your starting point, if you’re one degree off, your distance from your targeted destination is a mile. So you’ve got to be constantly course-correcting as you go,” Rodriguez explained. “The cadence of communication between the CFO and HR leader needs to be constant. Have the conversations strategically throughout the year so it’s not just a budget season, it’s at every month end and we’re looking at budget to actuals.”
This is the seventh in Bright Talent’s rapid change management series for HR professionals. The discussion focuses on two key areas to help HR departments successfully secure the funds they need to thrive:
• Think Strategically About Budgeting – Oftentimes HR is tasked with being the steward for all people practices and the budget to fund these practices. There is an opportunity to analyze costs by business unit and seek shared funding, as well as link spending to revenue growth and profitability.
• Use the Right Language – HR and finance don’t always think in or use the same terms. Take time to learn the language of finance and always consider the audience. Ask finance leaders what they need and how to most effectively present it to them.
• Put it Into Practice with Clear Communication – Financial budgeting should not be seen as a season but rather as a partnership that happens all year long. As much as it is about qualitative and quantitative exercises, budgeting is about emotional quotient too.
About Bright Talent
Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. Learn more at www.brighttalent.com.
