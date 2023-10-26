Crimson Coward Ignites Excitement in Pomona, CA with Grand Opening Festivities
Saturday, October 28, 2023, marks the Grand Opening Community Celebration of the newest location of Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken in Pomona, California.
We're excited to bring our passion for Nashville hot chicken and unique flavor to Pomona. We can't wait to share our love for hot chicken with the people of Pomona and the surrounding community.”POMONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crimson Coward, the fiery and flavorful Nashville hot chicken eatery, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 68 Rio Rancho Rd #107, Pomona, CA 91766. Crimson Coward invites the community to join in a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 28, 2023, to celebrate this exciting milestone.
— Ali Hijazi, CEO of Crimson Coward
The community grand opening event promises an unforgettable experience filled with delicious food, exclusive giveaways, live entertainment, and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The first 25 guests will receive a free Crimson Sandwich food giveaway. The following 25 attendees will receive official merchandise giveaways. Additionally, seven gift cards valued at $50 and exclusive vouchers will be randomly added to in-store orders throughout the business day.
The grand opening celebration aims to showcase the vibrant community spirit of Pomona. Crimson Coward proudly welcomes student musicians and athletes from Garey High School, including the talented cheer and baseball teams.
"Our passion for Nashville hot chicken and unique flavor is what we're excited to bring to Pomona," shared Crimson Coward's CEO, Ali Hijazi. "Our dedication to providing top-quality food and excellent customer service sets us apart, and we can't wait to share our love for hot chicken with the people of Pomona and the surrounding community."
The restaurant doors will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Before that, shortly after 10 a.m., there will be live music by the Garey High School Band and a cheer performance. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the official grand opening of the Pomona location.
Crimson Coward is renowned for its commitment to quality, bold flavors, and innovative offerings. With a rapidly growing fan base spanning coast to coast, Crimson Coward is ready to make its mark on the vibrant community of Pomona.
Crimson Coward
68 Rio Ranch Rd
#107
Pomona, CA
91766
Monday to Sunday: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Phone: (909) 326-1452
Marketing and Franchise Director
Crimson Coward
+1 415-902-5198
Franchise@crimsoncoward.com
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Instagram
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter