Crimson Coward Opens New Location in Dearborn Heights, MI, and Announces Grand Opening Event and Franchise Opportunities
May 20, 2023, Grand Opening Event for Crimson Coward's first MI location in Dearborn Heights
We invite everyone to join us the morning of May 20th for the Dearborn Heights grand opening event and encourage those interested in franchise opportunities to explore what Crimson Coward can offer.”DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI , USA , May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crimson Coward, the renowned fast-casual Nashville hot chicken restaurant chain, celebrated the soft opening of its latest location in
Dearborn Heights, Michigan, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The new restaurant will host a grand opening event on the morning of May 20, 2023, inviting neighbors, customers, investors, and potential franchisees to join the festivities and official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Known for its delicious and innovative menu, Crimson Coward is thrilled to bring its unique hot chicken culinary experience to the Dearborn Heights community. The new location features a stylish and contemporary design, a comfortable atmosphere, and the same exceptional quality and service customers expect from Crimson Coward.
The grand opening event on May 20, 2023, will include special promotions, giveaways, and entertainment for the whole family. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to attend and savor the mouthwatering dishes and fantastic ambiance Crimson Coward offers. Student-athletes from local schools, including Edel Ford High School and Fordson High School, will attend the May 20th grand opening. The Edel Ford Band will provide live music! Crimson
Coward Dearborn Heights is proud to be a local sponsor.
In addition to the opening of the Dearborn Heights location, Crimson Coward is excited to announce that franchise opportunities are now available throughout Michigan. The brand's proven record of accomplishment and commitment to quality make it an ideal choice for investors and owner-operators interested in becoming part of a thriving and growing restaurant chain. "We are incredibly proud to expand our presence in Michigan and bring the Crimson Coward experience to Dearborn Heights," said Ali Hijazi, CEO of Crimson Coward. "We invite everyone to join us on May 20 for the grand opening event and encourage those interested in franchise opportunities to explore what Crimson Coward can offer. It's a fantastic time to be part of our family."
For more information about Crimson Coward, the upcoming grand opening event, and the franchise opportunities in Michigan and nationwide, please visit www.crimsoncoward.com (http://www.crimsoncoward.com/) or contact Franchise@CrimsonCoward.com or 415-902-5198.
About Crimson Coward
Crimson Coward is a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken restaurant chain offering a diverse and innovative menu featuring high-quality ingredients and a commitment to exceptional service. With locations across the United States, the brand has become a favorite for customers seeking a unique cooked-to-order hot chicken dining experience that is also halal. Crimson Coward commits to supporting franchisees and ensuring the success of each location, making it a fantastic opportunity for investors and owner-operators. Stop the newest location and first in MI, 26668 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127.
Marketing and Franchise Director
Crimson Coward
+1 415-902-5198
Franchise@crimsoncoward.com
