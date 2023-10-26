World Cord Blood Day 2023 Speakers: Dr Joanne Kurtzberg, Dr Diana Farmer, Breakthroughs in Cerebral Palsy & Spina Bifida
Spina bifida and cerebral palsy take center stage alongside innovative cancer treatments for glioblastoma at World Cord Blood Day 2023 (November 15th).TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focused on the latest innovations in treating cancer, cerebral palsy, stroke, spina bifida and more, the official World Cord Blood Day 2023 Virtual Conference (hosted by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit) will bring together internationally recognized cord blood transplant doctors, cellular therapy researchers and pioneers in the fields of cellular therapy and regenerative medicine.
The official WCBD 2023 Virtual Conference will launch on November 15th and be available on-demand until December 15th. Highly recommended for healthcare professionals, expectant parents and STEM students, registration is free and open to all at www.WorldCordBloodDay.org or via Eventbrite.
For the 2023 program, we are proud to announce the following speakers:
• Opening Session Livestream to feature Dr. Colleen Delaney (Fred Hutch Cancer Center) discussing the past, present and future of cord blood cellular therapies.
• On-Demand Sessions:
o Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg (Duke University / Marcus Center for Cellular Cures) will give a detailed update on advances in her clinical trials using cord blood and cord tissue in regenerative medicine for cerebral palsy, autism and stroke.
o Dr. Diana L. Farmer (UC Davis – CuRe Trial) will discuss her innovative CuRe Trial which uses placental stem cells to potentially cure spina bifida in utero, a world 1st.
o Dr. Amanda Olson (MD Anderson Cancer Center) will give an in-depth look at numerous clinical trials using MSCs to better treat cancers, including glioblastoma.
o Dr. Megan Finch-Edmondson and Dr. Madison Paton (Cerebral Palsy Alliance) will co-present consolidated analysis of over 15 years of research using cord blood to potentially treat cerebral palsy.
o Azucena Garcia, cancer survivor thanks to a cord blood transplant, will share her inspirational story of beating both breast cancer and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
View the full agenda here: https://www.worldcordbloodday.org/online-medical-conference-agenda-wcbd-2023.html
In addition to the official WCBD 2023 virtual conference, the public is invited to participate in a wide variety of free educational events being held around the globe by WCBD Community Champions (view the map on www.WorldCordBloodDay.org for more details).
Hosted and organized by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, World Cord Blood Day 2023 brings together the cord blood community through numerous live events and activities held around the globe and online. Inspiring Partners include Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), Cord Blood Association (CBA), and Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).
Visit www.WorldCordBloodDay.org to register free for the online conference and learn how you can participate on-line or at an event locally in your community (#WCBD23 #WorldCordBloodDay).
About Save the Cord Foundation (Organizer and host of WCBD 2023)
Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education. The Foundation provides non-commercial information to parents, health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications using cord blood and the latest research. Learn more at www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org .
