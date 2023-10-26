Ampion Group Announces Bentley Petty as Vice President of Operations, Strengthening Senior Leadership Team
We are thrilled to welcome Bentley on board, given his profound industry knowledge and operational expertise that aligns perfectly with Ampion Group's commitment to growth and expansion.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampion Group, LLC, a distinguished leader in the insurance claims industry, is pleased to introduce Bentley Petty as its new Vice President of Operations, joining the esteemed senior leadership team. Petty brings extensive experience from a leading global insurance carrier, with a rich background in complex claims management, desk and field operations, vendor relations, and cross-functional management.
Preston Boyles, CEO and Co-Founder, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Bentley on board, given his profound industry knowledge and operational expertise that aligns perfectly with Ampion Group's commitment to growth and expansion. Our senior leadership team, comprised of seasoned industry professionals, remains dedicated to fostering a culture of expertise. Bentley's arrival further ensures our ability to cater to our client's evolving needs while maintaining the highest standards of excellence."
Bentley Petty, the new VP, stated: "It's an exhilarating time to join Ampion Group, a company that places an unmatched focus on customer satisfaction and delivering results in specialty claims management. After an extensive tenure on the carrier side, this opportunity enables us to engage in multifaceted problem-solving, addressing our clients' retention and satisfaction needs while harnessing technology to deliver timely and personalized results."
Ampion Group remains steadfast in elevating industry standards through exceptional leadership, extensive experience, and an unyielding commitment to providing top-tier claims management solutions. For carriers in search of excellence and innovation in claims management, Ampion Group stands as the trusted partner of choice. For legal teams, Ampion Group is a go-to resource for dispute resolution services.
Quick Facts:
• Over $2 Billion in Indemnity Payments Managed: Ampion Group has successfully overseen indemnity payments exceeding $2 billion, demonstrating financial acumen and dedication to meeting client financial needs.
• National and International Reach: With operations spanning the United States, Canada, and the Virgin Islands, Ampion Group's extensive network ensures rapid and efficient claims response, regardless of location.
• Expertise in Handling 2 million Daily Catastrophe Claims: Ampion Group's proficiency shines through in handling a staggering 2 million daily catastrophe claims, showcasing adaptability and unwavering commitment to assisting carriers during challenging times.
• Comprehensive Skill Set: Ampion Group's executive team possesses a wealth of expertise in critical areas such as Assignment of Benefits (AOB), complex claims, auto appraisals, large losses, dispute resolutions, CAT response, and daily claims. This multifaceted knowledge base equips the company to tackle any challenge in the dynamic property and casualty insurance landscape.
About Ampion Group, LLC
Ampion Group, LLC, a distinguished leader in the insurance claims industry, manages over $2 billion in indemnity payments, orchestrates national adjuster deployments, and handles 2 million daily catastrophe claims. Trusted by top-tier insurers, its services include complex claims, dispute resolution, staffing, auto appraisals, and expert witness support. Explore more at ampiongroup.com.
