End to End Enterprise Solutions to give Keynote & Participate in two panels at 15th Annual PHM Society Conference 2023

E3S' Chairman, Gen. Dave Bryan (US Army Ret.), Keynote Speaker #4 at the PHM Society Conference 2023, Nov 1st at 12:15 PM, Hilton, Salt Lake City. Title: "Cybersecurity: Exploring Historical Background, Current Issues, Challenges and the Future Way Forward".
E3S' Dir. of AI & Autonomous Operations, Mark Walker will moderate Panel 4, "Moving Towards Cybersecurity and PHM Synchronicity"
End to End Enterprise Solutions E3S will participate in the PHM Society's PHM Conference 2023 at the Hilton, Salt Lake City from October 28th to November 2nd.
— Moderator, Mark Walker, E3S’ Director of AI & Autonomous Operations
End to End Enterprise Solutions E3S will participate in the PHM Society’s PHM Conference 2023 at the Hilton, Salt Lake City from October 28th to November 2nd. General Dave Bryan (US Army Ret.) will deliver Keynote 4 on Wednesday Nov 1st at 12:15 PM, titled "Cybersecurity: Exploring Historical Background, Current Issues, Challenges and the Future Way Forward". Later the same day, November 1st, E3S’ Director of AI and Autonomous Operations, Mark Walker, will chair Panel 9, “Moving towards Cybersecurity and PHM Synchronicity” at 3:15 PM. In addition, Mark Walker has been invited to participate in Panel 11, a Northrop Grumman chaired panel titled “Space Applications” Thursday, Nov. 2, from 10:45 – 12:15.
General Dave Bryan’s keynote will provide some historical context for cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, prognostics, and network and systems modelling, then provide his view as to where we are now in these areas, and most importantly, where he believes we are headed in an integrated future.
General Bryan has a well-earned reputation as a futurist and pioneer. Selected for Brigadier General, he served as the J-6 and CIO of the US Pacific Command for two years, and then, as a newly selected Major General, was assigned a dual-hat role as the Vice Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and the first Commander of the DOD Joint Task Force for Computer/Global Network Operations, the predecessor to today’s US Cyber Command. Upon military retirement, he served initially as the Northrop Grumman Sector Vice President for C4ISR and Space, then moving to ManTech International he served as the President of the Defense Systems Group and Corporate Executive Vice President. After six (6) years in the corporate world, he started his own consulting company, Bryan Business Management and Technology (BBMT) where he assists growth oriented, advanced technology small businesses with successful strategies for aggressive, rapid growth.
Mark Walker pioneered work in the application of Health and Usage Monitoring Systems, (HUMS) and Prognostic Health Management (PHM), beginning in 1996 with BF Goodrich Aerospace, Vergennes, VT, where he developed onboard health and state estimation algorithms for the Joint Strike Fighter and co-authored four patents in applied artificial intelligence. Mark also served for 10 years as Lead Engineer, Intelligent Systems for General Atomics, where he led GA in the development of AI projects and reusable AI-powered Prognostics and Health Management systems applied to various industries, including U.S. Army UAV’s and U.S. Navy’s Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment. He also serves as a PHM and Autonomous Operations SME for NASA, with active projects at SSC and JSC.
End to End Enterprise Solutions, LLC., founded in 2012, by Esteve Mede and Carlton Harris, is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business. They manage it together with principal Wilfredo (Freddy) Candelaria. In February 2023, E3S established its new AI division, and now specializes in deployment of Integrated Cognitive Computer Systems which are Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems that assist private and public-sector clients to manage and maintain their mission. E3S also offers advanced technology solutions, and cybersecurity, with a primary base in the Gov-Con space. It has achieved solid success and growth in that segment. E3S also boasts proprietary product-services such as Singularity-IT™, a (FedRAMP certified) SOC solution and NIMBLE™ a low-code\no-code AI\ML Digital Twin Development Platform.
