Connect SalesForce, MySQL, and 300+ Applications to Appliances for AI-Based Analytics

Stonefly, Inc., a leader in storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, announces SourceConnect™ Analytics, an on-premises appliance with built-in connectors for 300+ databases, applications such as SalesForce, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Big Query, AWS CloudTrail, and more. The SourceConnect Analytics appliance helps admins easily move data to on-site systems. It uses powerful GPUs and trainable AI to analyze data for actionable insights.

As enterprises accumulate more apps and databases, integrating data from diverse sources becomes a challenge. Typically, this involves complex coding and testing, taking up substantial time and resources.

SourceConnect™ Analytics Appliance: A Versatile Connector for 300+ Applications

Addressing these challenges, SourceConnect Analytics offers a simplified solution. This versatile connector enables sys admins to effortlessly link over 300+ databases, cloud-based platforms, and enterprise applications, to their on-premises infrastructure, accelerating data integration.

Key Features and Benefits:

• Effortless Integration: SourceConnect Analytics eliminates the need for complex coding and testing, allowing quick and hassle-free data integration.

• AI-Powered Analytics: The tool offers a trainable AI model, enabling users to label and train it to recognize patterns and provide valuable insights.

• Diverse Application Compatibility: SourceConnect Analytics supports a wide array of sources, including MySQL, BigQuery, PostgreSQL, Salesforce, AWS CloudTrail, and more, making it a versatile choice for data integration.

• Accelerated Time-to-Insights: By streamlining the integration process, SourceConnect Analytics accelerates the time-to-insights, empowering organizations to make timely and informed decisions.

“With SourceConnect Analytics, we're simplifying the complex task of integrating data from 300 plus application, databases, and cloud environments such as SalesForce, MySQL, BigQuery, PostgreSQL, and more. Traditionally, this process is time-consuming, resource-intensive and costly, especially for analytics.” explained John Harris, Technical Sales Director at StoneFly, Inc. “We make it easy with built-in modules that can be set up with a few clicks. “

Availability

SourceConnect Analytics is now available for immediate deployment. To learn more about this transformative solution and explore how it can streamline your data integration and analytics processes, visit https://stonefly.com/sourceconnect-replication-analytics-backups/ or contact our sales team at sales@stonefly.com. Unlock the potential of your data today with SourceConnect Analytics by StoneFly, Inc.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in Hayward, California, is a leading provider of storage, backup, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions. With a legacy of innovation and a dedication to data protection and security, StoneFly delivers cutting-edge enterprise solutions to organizations globally.