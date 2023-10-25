Red Ribbon Week: Drug-Free World educates youth on drugs, drug-free zones proposed to fight drug trafficking and crime
If youth have a full understanding of the harmful effects of drugs, then most will make a good decision to stay away from using them.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A shocking one third of people serving sentences behind bars committed their crimes to get drugs or to get money for drugs, according to DrugStatistics.org. One in six violent crimes was committed to get drugs or money for drugs. Almost 40% of people serving sentences behind bars said they were using drugs at the time of their arrests. These statistics show the need to address drug abuse and addiction when trying to reduce crime.
This trend has been recognized since the 1990s at least. Several studies have been done concerning this phenomenon which show a strong correlation between drug use and crime.
This week the Mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser, introduced new legislation, ACT NOW, to increase the safety and effectiveness of community policing. One of the six parts of this legislation establishes drug-free zones. According to the Police Chief of Washington, DC, Pamela Smith, drug-free zones have been repeatedly asked for by residents to help improve the safety of their communities.
Drug-free zone laws generally prohibit the sale of drugs around schools or community recreation centers. Some civil rights groups have questioned these laws as being too general, but the laws have also been supported by many parents and school boards.
In announcing the new legislation in her newsletter, Washington, DC’s Mayor Bowser said, “Over the last several months, as we’ve visited neighborhoods across the city, there has been overwhelming support for addressing loitering around open-air drug markets. The new legislation will allow MPD to limit loitering by reinstating the ability of the MPD Chief to declare drug-free zones for 120 hours to prohibit people from congregating on public space for the purchase, sale, or use of illegal drugs. The establishment of temporary drug free zones will allow MPD and community members to work together to interrupt illegal activity and allow neighborhoods to reclaim public space.”
Regardless of one’s position on the issue of increased legislation to handle crime, the statistics point to an even greater need to address drug use and addiction.
Thalia Ghiglia from the DC Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World has been working with community partners to educate students and their families on the harmful effects of drugs. Ms. Ghiglia urged more education to help prevent drug abuse and addiction. “If youth have a full understanding of the harmful effects of drugs, then most will make a good decision to stay away from using them. Unfortunately, most of the information youth receive is from drug dealers or drug users trying to sell their product. So, they hear it is not addictive, it won’t hurt you, it makes you do better in school, and any number of false statements to encourage the young person to try harmful drugs .”
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World maintains that fighting crime starts with saving more youth from getting involved in drugs. Drugs are not the only cause of crime, but they are statistically very consequential. Therefore, the foundation continues to work with law enforcement and community activists weekly on effective strategies to reduce the demand for illicit drugs. Drug-Free World has been educating the public for over 15 years and will continue to do so in the knowledge that spreading the truth about drugs is a vital part of helping to stop drug abuse.
Throughout the summer the Foundation for a Drug-Free World has manned booths with other community organizers and helped to educate families on various drugs.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers their Truth About Drugs materials free to anyone who is interested. More information can be found at www.drugfreeworld.org regarding free downloads and videos and ordering printed materials.
