Tony Jeton Selimi's 'A Path to Excellence' Achieves Double Whammy at the Hollywood Book Festival Awards
🏆Double win! Tony Jeton Selimi's 'A Path to Excellence' earns How-To top spot & Gen Non-Fiction Honorable Mention at Hollywood Book Festival. #Transform #Grow✨
It is a practical book that can help you devise your blueprint for overcoming any challenge life presents and assist you in reinventing your life and growing into your fullest potential.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Jeton Selimi's 'A Path to Excellence' Achieves Double Whammy at the Hollywood Book Festival Awards
— Dr Prof. Fadil Çitaku, Founder of Leadership Academy Zurich
**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
With a relentless pursuit of promoting exceptional brilliance, Tony Jeton Selimi's masterful work, 'A Path to Excellence', lands a double victory at the celebrated Hollywood Book Festival Awards, securing an Honorable Mention in the General Non-Fiction category and emerging as the Winner in the How-To division. These accolades further emphasise the global recognition and esteem this multi-award-winning and number-one bestseller continues to garner.
Selimi's best-selling 'A Path to Excellence' brings transformative insights for personal and professional advancement to the forefront; the double win at the Hollywood Book Festival Awards underlines the book's impactful, illuminating narratives that have continuously inspired readers.
Highly honoured by the double recognition, Selimi said, "These awards validate my unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to unlock their highest potential and create a life of true gratification."
Earning distinction in two diverse categories, 'A Path to Excellence' illustrates its versatility and relevance, capturing the profound need for authentic guidance in today’s ever-evolving world. The impact of 'A Path to Excellence' stretches beyond inspiring reads - it serves as a roadmap to success, paving the way for transformative development both on the individual and collective level.
For a generation searching for growth, success, and self-discovery, 'A Path to Excellence' assists in exploring the unique blend of practicality and inspiration on a journey of growth and transformation. The awards and reviews keep growing. It has been selected for national interviews and is featured on international TV/Radio/Podcast shows.
"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545
Keywords: A Path to Excellence, Tony Jeton Selimi, Paris Book Festival Award, Runner-up, Bestseller, How To Category, 2023, Self-help, Personal Transformation, Tony J. Selimi, Personal Excellence,
Hashtags: #APathToExcellence #TonyJetonSelimi #HollywoodBookFestivalAwards #BestSeller #PersonalGrowth #HowToCategory #TonyJSelimi #OctagonOfExcellnce #PillarsOfHumanExcellence
JOURNALISTS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:
Marketing Services
Tel: 1-812-358-7578; 844-682-1282
Fax: 812-961-3133
Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com
(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)
**About the Author**
Tony J. Selimi is an Award-Winning and #1 Internationally Best-selling Author of several books, Filmmaker, Speaker, and Transformational Life Coach and Business Growth Expert specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential.
**Media Contact**
Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, filming, and other bookings; please get in touch with:
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
info@tonyselimi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selim Balboa Press The Division of Hay House Official Book Trailer