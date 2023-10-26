Janover Facilitates Strategic Outer Banks Retail Acquisition Financing
Southern Shores Marketplace is anchored by Food Lion and is home to a number of other national tenants.
Janover leverages its industry expertise and innovative platform to secure favorable financing for a high-value retail acquisition in Southern Shores, N.C.
Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR)SOUTHERN SHORES, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR), an AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial borrowers and lenders with a human touch, has successfully facilitated a pivotal real estate acquisition in Southern Shores, North Carolina. This deal underscores Janover's proficiency in navigating complex commercial real estate transactions and securing advantageous financing solutions across the U.S.
A private commercial real estate investor and developer acquired Southern Shores Marketplace, a prominent, 137,650-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center. The property, anchored by Food Lion, Marshalls, CVS, and Five Below, was sold by a developer who had owned the property for several years and extensively renovated the asset, bringing in several national tenants.
Janover navigated the complexities of the deal with finesse, quickly securing a financing solution that aligned perfectly with the buyer’s needs.
The acquisition loan of $14.2 million was locked in at a highly competitive, fixed rate for five years, along with two years of interest-only payments and 25 years of amortization.
Brad Beattie, Janover’s director of capital markets, played a critical role in orchestrating this deal. Beattie remarked, "This acquisition financing deal is a testament to Janover’s capability to deliver tailored financing solutions that empower our clients to seize valuable market opportunities. Southern Shores Marketplace is a stellar addition to the investor’s portfolio, and we are proud to have played a part in their strategic move."
By leveraging its AI-enabled platform and extensive network of lenders, Janover ensured a swift and seamless transaction process. The deal was marketed to a number of lenders, and a national bank provided the buyer with the most competitive terms.
This successful transaction not only showcases Janover’s expertise in commercial real estate and financing but also reaffirms its commitment to facilitating growth for its clients. With a proven track record of navigating complex transactions and a dedication to client success, Janover continues to set a new standard in the commercial lending space.
About Janover Inc.
Janover is a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/.
To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Qs and its Annual Reports on Form 10-K.
