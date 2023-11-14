Janover Engineers Complex $7.58 Million SBA Financing for Maryland Metal Fabrication Company Acquisition
Janover leverages its expertise in SBA loan intricacies to facilitate a strategic business acquisition, supporting industrial growth and innovation in Maryland.
We succeeded in getting a strong term sheet right away, and the lender was able to execute at those terms even following the underwriting and approval processes.”SMITHSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR), an AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial borrowers and lenders with a human touch, is proud to announce the close of a $7.58 million SBA loan for TVS Investments LLC's acquisition of Pro-Fabricators, Inc., a prominent metal fabrication company located outside Baltimore, Maryland.
— Joe Nolan, Vice President of Small Business Lending at Janover
This intricate transaction was expertly navigated by Janover's team, culminating in the purchase of both the business and its manufacturing facility and heavy equipment. Using the Janover marketplace, the loan was marketed to multiple suitable lenders. The deal was finalized using a dual SBA 504 and SBA 7(a) loan structure, an approach that emphasizes Janover's capability in managing complex financing requirements.
Initially, the buyer encountered challenges in securing traditional financing. However, Janover's strategic intervention and targeted approach to lender engagement resulted in not only securing the necessary funds but also obtaining terms more favorable than the market rate, showcasing Janover's commitment to its clients' success.
Tyler Pepper, associate director of small business lending at Janover, commented, “We took advantage of the Janover marketplace to hypertarget lenders with the most prominent credit appetite for this type of project. We put the client in a leveraged position of power to choose the right debt provider for this acquisition opportunity.”
Joe Nolan, vice president of small business lending, added, “This type of deal can certainly be complicated, especially when balancing the needs, wants, desires, and timelines of the borrower, the bank, the seller, the SBA, and the CDC. We succeeded in getting a strong term sheet right away, and the lender was able to execute at those terms even following the underwriting and approval processes.”
This deal is a testament to Janover's dedication to fostering industrial leadership and innovation by enabling the seamless transfer of ownership of established businesses. With a legacy dating back to 1992, Pro-Fabricators has been a key player in the niche market of custom fabricated dust collectors, and this acquisition ensures the company's continued market dominance and contribution to the manufacturing industry.
The swift execution of this deal, from initial application to term sheet issuance, was completed in just over a week. This efficiency is a hallmark of Janover's robust platform and its ability to facilitate complex financial solutions rapidly.
Janover's precision in matching borrowers with the most suitable lenders for their unique financial needs reinforces its position as a transformative force in the commercial lending space, particularly for intricate transactions that require a nuanced understanding of both commercial and SBA lending landscapes.
TVS Investments, LLC, based in Hagerstown, Maryland, has been active in Maryland real estate since 2018, with a current portfolio of 111 multifamily units and more than $10 million assets under management.
About Janover Inc.
Janover is a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/.
To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Qs and its Annual Reports on Form 10-K.
Jeff Hamann
Janover
jeff@janover.co
