SRM University Ramapuram's "Commezium 2023" National Symposium Showcases Musical Talent"
EINPresswire.com/ -- SRM University Ramapuram's prestigious "Commezium 2023" National Symposium witnessed a star-studded affair as Noizbloc Founder and CEO, Deri Lorus, Executive Director Anish, and acclaimed Actor-Director Vishal Subramanian took the stage as chief guests for the "Music Band" event. This event brought together an array of musical talents from various colleges, making it a remarkable celebration of artistry and creativity.
"Commezium 2023" was a spectacular showcase of the immense talent that resides within the student community. The event took place on 14/10/23, providing a unique platform for young musicians to display their skills and enthusiasm.
Deri Lorus, the visionary behind Noizbloc, shared his insights on the profound impact of music on the human spirit. He highlighted the importance of nurturing budding musicians and providing them with opportunities to thrive in the world of music.
Anish, Executive Director of Noizbloc, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting and nurturing emerging artists. He encouraged students to persevere in their musical journeys and provided valuable insights on the industry.
The "Music Band" event featured captivating performances, showcasing a wide array of musical genres and talents. Bands from various colleges delivered electrifying performances, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained and impressed.
The collective presence of Deri Lorus, Anish, and Vishal Subramanian served as a profound source of inspiration for the student musicians. Their shared wisdom and experiences reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing the next generation of musical talents.
"Commezium 2023" emerged as a resounding success, and SRM University Ramapuram extends its heartfelt gratitude to Noizbloc and Vishal Subramanian for their significant contributions. The university looks forward to continued collaborations that will continue to inspire and empower the next generation of artists.
Martin K
