Historic Herman Uihlein Mansion Near Milwaukee to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Historic Herman Uihlein Mansion | Luxury Real Estate | Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Elegant Estate Near Milwaukee, Wisconsin | Luxury Real Estate | Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin Mansion | Luxury Real Estate | Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Italian Renaissance-style | Luxury Real Estate | Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Views of Lake Michigan | Luxury Real Estate | Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exceptional Italian Renaissance-style estate is poised to go up for auction, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of history in one of the Milwaukee area’s most sought-after communities. The Herman Uihlein Mansion, a breathtaking Italian Renaissance-style estate that has graced the community for over a century, will be auctioned by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions next month. Previously listed at $5.95 million, starting bids are expected between $1.5 million and $3.5 million when the No Reserve bidding opens on November 3 and concludes on November 14, offering prospective buyers a chance to secure this iconic residence.

Built in 1919, the Herman Uihlein Mansion in Whitefish Bay has been meticulously maintained and thoughtfully upgraded by its current owners. The property has undergone significant renovations and modernization, including the incorporation of contemporary systems and luxurious refinements, making it an unparalleled treasure. Notably, this home has been a gathering place for former presidents, CEOs, sports and entertainment luminaries, and many other distinguished guests.

The 13,717-square-foot estate, nestled on three acres of lush land, boasts nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a four-car garage, and stunning architectural features such as plasterwork, Cyril Colnik ironwork, limestone fireplaces, and an in-home cinema. The property includes a gourmet kitchen, wood-paneled dining room, wine cellar, billiard room, and more. The meticulously landscaped grounds feature terraces, formal gardens, a 90-foot reflecting pool and fountain, and four outdoor patios offering picturesque views of Lake Michigan. With spaces that cater to both intimate and grand gatherings, this home provides the perfect backdrop for events and celebrations of any scale.

5270 North Lake Drive in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

