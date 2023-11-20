Multifaceted Bestseller 'A Path to Excellence' Crowned as Runner-Up in 2023 Paris Book Festival Award's How To Category

Tony Jeton Selimi's best-selling book, 'A Path to Excellence', has been recognised as the runner-up at the prestigious 2023 Paris Book Festival Awards.

A must-read for academics, business owners, leaders, and anyone working in the human development field.”
— The Hon. Richard Evans, CEO of ACE Modular Construction
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent announcement, the highly-respected Paris Book Festival Award has named Tony Jeton Selimi's book, 'A Path to Excellence', as the runner-up for the 2023 competition in the 'How To' category. This remarkable distinction is a testament to the book's multi-award-winning status and its sustained top rankings in multiple bestseller lists.

As a transformative work of literature, 'A Path to Excellence' has garnered an extensive following thanks to its empowering message that resonates with a broad audience. The book brilliantly fuses inspiration and practical guidance, offering readers the tools and strategies they need to excel personally and professionally. Its selection as runner-up in the prestigious 2023 Paris Book Festival Award is a clear sign that this captivating, insightful book is a must-read for those seeking to unlock their inner potential.

"A Path to Excellence continues to carve a legacy that spans beyond the realms of traditional self-help literature. The Paris Book Festival Award's recognition in the 'How To' category is a noteworthy endorsement," said Tony Jeton Selimi. Genuinely grateful, he added, "It is exhilarating to know my work is making waves on a global scale—empowering countless lives and influencing readers to seek a brighter future."

For a generation in search of growth, success, and self-discovery, 'A Path to Excellence' serves as a valuable guide on their journey. Don't miss out; grab your copy today and ignite the spark essential for your transformation.

It is a must-read book that makes a compelling and scientific case for pursuing growth, excellence, and success at home and work. The awards and reviews keep growing. It has been selected for national interviews and is featured on international TV/Radio/Podcast shows.

"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545

**About the Author**

Tony J. Selimi is an Award-Winning and #1 Internationally Best-selling Author of several books, Speaker, and Transformational Life Coach and Business Growth Expert specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential. He works virtually and in person with clients all over the globe, facilitating the realisation and accomplishment of personal, relationship, professional, financial, leadership and business goals and creating life-changing breakthroughs, growth and accelerating your journey to greater levels of fulfilment, wealth and success.

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selim Official Book Trailer

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

