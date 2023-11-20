Multifaceted Bestseller 'A Path to Excellence' Crowned as Runner-Up in 2023 Paris Book Festival Award's How To Category
Tony Jeton Selimi's best-selling book, 'A Path to Excellence', has been recognised as the runner-up at the prestigious 2023 Paris Book Festival Awards.
A must-read for academics, business owners, leaders, and anyone working in the human development field.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent announcement, the highly-respected Paris Book Festival Award has named Tony Jeton Selimi's book, 'A Path to Excellence', as the runner-up for the 2023 competition in the 'How To' category. This remarkable distinction is a testament to the book's multi-award-winning status and its sustained top rankings in multiple bestseller lists.
— The Hon. Richard Evans, CEO of ACE Modular Construction
As a transformative work of literature, 'A Path to Excellence' has garnered an extensive following thanks to its empowering message that resonates with a broad audience. The book brilliantly fuses inspiration and practical guidance, offering readers the tools and strategies they need to excel personally and professionally. Its selection as runner-up in the prestigious 2023 Paris Book Festival Award is a clear sign that this captivating, insightful book is a must-read for those seeking to unlock their inner potential.
"A Path to Excellence continues to carve a legacy that spans beyond the realms of traditional self-help literature. The Paris Book Festival Award's recognition in the 'How To' category is a noteworthy endorsement," said Tony Jeton Selimi. Genuinely grateful, he added, "It is exhilarating to know my work is making waves on a global scale—empowering countless lives and influencing readers to seek a brighter future."
For a generation in search of growth, success, and self-discovery, 'A Path to Excellence' serves as a valuable guide on their journey. Don't miss out; grab your copy today and ignite the spark essential for your transformation.
It is a must-read book that makes a compelling and scientific case for pursuing growth, excellence, and success at home and work. The awards and reviews keep growing. It has been selected for national interviews and is featured on international TV/Radio/Podcast shows.
"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545
**About the Author**
Tony J. Selimi is an Award-Winning and #1 Internationally Best-selling Author of several books, Speaker, and Transformational Life Coach and Business Growth Expert specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential. He works virtually and in person with clients all over the globe, facilitating the realisation and accomplishment of personal, relationship, professional, financial, leadership and business goals and creating life-changing breakthroughs, growth and accelerating your journey to greater levels of fulfilment, wealth and success.
A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selim Official Book Trailer