Kreativs App Launches to Provide Better Networking Solutions For Professionals

Our Kreativs app helps recruiting and HR professionals understand their candidates through the community knowledge sharing aspect, effectively removing barriers to entry in the job market.”DALLAS, TX, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new app for professionals recently launched aimed at mitigating several long-running issues in the professional and educational space. The Kreativs app is marketed to students, professionals, HR/recruiting, entrepreneurs, and veterans. Kreativs pairs resumes, profiles, and publications into a seamless experience and creates a knowledge-sharing platform for the community.
The Kreativs team assessed that the current hiring process often rewarded less qualified applicants who stuff resumes with buzzwords by matching job descriptions. Kreativs allows users to publish articles and publications about their experiences and work so that they can be influential and provide valuable insights into their talents, skills, and proficiencies, which are not otherwise represented in resumes.
Through this creative lens of writing publications, it highlights the genius of human intellect through knowledge sharing. This enables HR and recruiting professionals to better understand prospective talent more intimately. Additionally, it provides exposure and opportunities to colleges and universities for access to additional funding.
The Kreativs app was specifically designed so that candidates have a leg up in a highly competitive job market focused on AI. The app empowers candidates to highlight aptitude, critical thinking, and specialized technical knowledge that far surpasses what appears on a resume. The unique nature of the app opens up more opportunities for minorities and women in STEM careers where they are traditionally underrepresented.
