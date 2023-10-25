Angel Brinks Hosts Explosive Arabian Nights Themed Birthday Bash Sponsored by Rokid at Aya in Beverly Hills

Fashion Designer Angel Brinks

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a night of opulence, enchantment, and sheer extravagance as iconic fashion designer Angel Brinks celebrated her explosive, sexy Arabian Nights themed birthday bash at the enchanting Aya in Beverly Hills. Sponsored by the trailblazing technology platform company, Rokid, this night will be etched in the annals of legendary Hollywood parties.

As guests entered the Arabian Nights wonderland, they found themselves transported to a mystical realm where they couldn't tell if they were in Tulum or the heart of North Africa. The exclusive guest list boasted an impressive lineup of celebrities, professional athletes, music executives, socialites, and VIPs, each adorned in elaborate Arabian Nights attire that left everyone awestruck.

Throughout the night, attendees had the opportunity to indulge in a sensory journey that left them completely mesmerized. At the custom Brinks Bar, exotic cocktails tantalized taste buds while the finest Hookah added a touch of the authentic Middle Eastern experience. A spellbinding snake charmer wove her magic, while fire dancers captivated the crowd with their awe-inspiring performances.

For those seeking a more personal touch, the tribal marker created custom tribal art that adorned guests' skin, adding to the enchanting atmosphere. However, the night reached new heights of immersive entertainment when guests slipped on Rokid's cutting-edge AR glasses, transporting them to virtual realms of wonder and awe.

“We were incredibly honored to be a part of Angel’s celebration. It was so exciting to see the awe on the faces of such prominent musicians and athletes. We are looking forward to exploring deepening our collaboration in the future,” says Eric Weldon, Marketing Director of Rokid.

Angel Brinks herself, the radiant host of the evening, was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from her friends and colleagues. "Blessed is an understatement! I could not have asked for a better celebration. Thank you, Rokid, for the partnership, Aya for the most epic venue, my team, and everyone who took the time to grace me with your presence. I am forever grateful to you all!" said Angel.

A pioneer in augmented reality (AR), Rokid’s latest innovation, Rokid AR Joy, is the only Google-certified Android TV box for AR. AR Joy enables wearers to enjoy their favorite shows and movies from streaming services, such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Hulu on a cinematic 215” virtual screen in 4K anywhere. Wearers can also connect AR Joy to a gaming console. The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures games are astonishingly smooth. Professionals can use AR Joy as a virtual office. AR Joy’s screen and spatial sound system keep everything for your eyes and ears only. Pocket-sized and incredibly light, AR Joy can be taken anywhere and worn comfortably for long periods of time, so you can always stay productive and enjoy life anywhere.