Terry Bryant Launches Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway

To Lighten the Load This Holiday Season, Houston’s Accident & Injury Law Firm is Giving Away Ten $250 AMEX Gift Cards

Thanksgiving is about gratitude and sharing. We invite everyone in the Houston area to participate in our Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway and create memorable moments with their loved ones.” — says firm founder and President, attorney Terry Bryant

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of Thanksgiving and response to the rising cost of living, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is pleased to announce the Terry Bryant Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway, an initiative designed to alleviate the financial strain on ten families within our community.

With food prices skyrocketing by over 15% since 2021, providing a holiday meal has become a significant challenge for many households. To assist in easing this burden, ten individuals can unwrap a $250 American Express Gift Card this Thanksgiving season, courtesy of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law. Whether planning a feast or wanting to stock your pantry, this giveaway is one way the law firm shows gratitude for our connection to the people of this community while raising awareness of the real struggle so many families face.

Entering the Terry Bryant Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway is easy. Starting on October 25, 2023, visit www.terrybryant.com/thanksgiving, complete the form, and you’ll be in the running for one of the ten $250 AMEX gift cards. Act swiftly, as the entry deadline is 9 a.m. CT on November 15, 2023. If you are one of the ten randomly selected winners of a $250 American Express gift card, you will be contacted after the drawing on November 16, 2023, at the email address or phone number you supplied when entering.

"Thanksgiving is about gratitude and sharing. We invite everyone in the Houston area to participate in our Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway and create memorable moments with their loved ones. It's a way for our law firm to give back and make this holiday season even more special," says firm founder and President, attorney Terry Bryant.

Good luck to everyone who enters the Terry Bryant Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway, and we hope you all have a happy and meaningful holiday season!

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm handling serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents. As a former judge, Terry Bryant is well-known and highly respected in the legal field and uniquely positioned to understand how to get clients the compensation they deserve.

Since 1985, Terry Bryant has secured over $1 billion in gross recoveries for injury victims. For more information about the firm, visit www.TerryBryant.com.

###