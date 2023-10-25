Best Buy Waterproofing Wins 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics
Best Buy Waterproofing has won the BBB 2023 Torch Award for demonstrating an exceptional commitment to ethics and integrity in all their business interactions.
The Torch Award is a commitment to excellence and integrity, values we strive to achieve for every customer and on every project.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Buy Waterproofing has won the 2023 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This prestigious award is given to businesses and non-profit organizations that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to ethics and integrity in all their business interactions. Founded in 1912, the BBB is one of the most trusted sources of information about businesses in the United States and Canada. It has over 100 local offices and serves over 100 million consumers each year.
— Andrew A. Altman Sr., Owner & Founder
Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, and serving commercial as well as residential customers, Best Buy Waterproofing has over 35 years of experience in waterproofing, moisture control and structural inspection and repair.
“It is an honor and a privilege to win this prestigious award,” according to Best Buy Waterproofing owner and founder Andrew A. Altman Sr., “Our primary focus is delivering exceptional customer service, along with superior basement waterproofing and moisture control.”
“When we receive a phone call from a homeowner,” he continues, “we know that it is most likely a crisis situation caused by water in the home. We understand the high level of confidence that our customers place in us and are focused on fulfilling the trust they have placed in us.”
The BBB Torch Award for Ethics is based on four criteria:
1. Character: The organization's leadership must demonstrate a high level of personal character.
2. Culture: The organization must have a culture that fosters ethical behavior.
3. Customers: The organization must have a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.
4. Community: The organization must be a positive contributor to the community.
“The Torch Award is a commitment to excellence and integrity,” Mr. Altman says, “values we strive to achieve for every customer and on every project.”
Businesses who have won the Torch Award include IBM, UPS, Toyota and Walmart, along with non-profit organizations like The Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity and The American Red Cross.
About Best Buy Waterproofing
With over 35 years of experience in basement waterproofing, moisture control and structural repair, Best Buy Waterproofing founder, Andrew A. Altman Sr. is a top-rated industry veteran with a proven record of successful projects. In fact, the award winning, certified, professional staff at Best Buy Waterproofing have a combined 70 years of experience in all aspects of the basement health industry. With A+ ratings from the BBB and Angi, and over 465 5-Star reviews from Google, Home Advisor, Yelp, and Facebook, Best Buy Waterproofing guarantees customer satisfaction.
Waterproofing Services Available Include: Basement Waterproofing, Basement Ventilation, Mold & Mildew Remediation, Structural Repair, Crawl Space Repair, Sump Pump Systems, Moisture Control, Wet Basement Repair, Roofing Installation and Replacement, Intelligent Power Battery Backup Systems, Sub-floor Pressure Relief Systems, Basement Exterior Excavation, Basement Finishing, Concrete Lifting, Foundation Repair, Basement Door & Egress Windows, and all Concrete Work, including Concrete Stamped Stoops, Walkways, Patios, Floors, Dry Wall & Stud Replacement and more.
24/7 Emergency service. Basement Emergency? Best Buy Waterproofing is ready to respond 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Call us today at 844-980-3707.
Kenneth Mays
Mays & Associates, Inc.
+1 4109649701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube