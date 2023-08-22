Best Buy Waterproofing Corrects Major Water Control Issues at the AC Marriott Parking Garage in Aventura Florida
Best Buy Waterproofing repairs major waterproofing issues and avoided potential structural damage due to water exposure at the AC Marriott parking garage.
In addition to the obvious water exposure issue this created, there were potential structural concerns as well.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Buy Waterproofing successfully repaired major waterproofing issues and avoided potential structural damage due to water exposure at the parking garage of the AC Marriott in Aventura, Florida. Located near Aventura Beach, the hotel is a popular tourist destination known for its stylish rooms, modern furnishings, and rooftop pool with stunning views of the city and ocean.
— Bob McCutcheon, Project Manager
Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, and serving commercial as well as residential customers, Best Buy Waterproofing has over 35 years of experience in waterproofing, moisture control and structural inspection and repair.
According to project manager Bob McCutcheon, the existing water problems at the Marriott property were due to an inadequate thin coat of waterproofing paint that was originally applied to the parking garage. “Normal wear and tear quickly caused the paint to come off in pieces, exposing the concrete underneath,” Mr. McCutcheon pointed out.
“In addition to the obvious water exposure issue this created,” Mr. McCutcheon added, “there were potential structural concerns as well.”
To correct the situation, Best Buy Waterproofing’s commercial crew removed the existing waterproofing, then scored the concrete deck underneath and finished by applying four coats of a thick epoxy shell, along with one layer of aggregate sand.
“In addition to our many years of experience with this type of project,” said owner and founder Andrew A. Altman, Sr., “we only use the highest quality materials.” The multi-layer epoxy system installed by the Best Buy commercial waterproofing crew “will last years longer than the thin single layer of waterproofing paint that the first waterproofing company applied,” Mr. Altman added.
In recent years, several parking garage collapses have been attributed to insufficient waterproofing and structural flaws, including a 5-story parking garage at Miami Dade College, a parking garage at the University of California, San Diego and other at the University of Notre Dame.
Taking a proactive, preventive approach to parking garage safety, like the Marriott Corporation did at their Aventura Beach hotel “is the best way to avoid long term structural issues,” Mr. Altman said.
About Best Buy Waterproofing
With over 35 years of experience in basement waterproofing, moisture control and structural repair, Best Buy Waterproofing founder, Andrew A. Altman Sr. is a top-rated industry veteran with a proven record of successful projects. In fact, the award winning, certified, professional staff at Best Buy Waterproofing have a combined 70 years of experience in all aspects of the basement health industry. With A+ ratings from the BBB and Angi, and over 465 5-Star reviews from Google, Home Advisor, Yelp, and Facebook, Best Buy Waterproofing guarantees customer satisfaction.
Waterproofing Services Available Include: Basement Waterproofing, Basement Ventilation, Mold & Mildew Remediation, Structural Repair, Crawl Space Repair, Sump Pump Systems, Moisture Control, Wet Basement Repair, Roofing Installation and Replacement, Intelligent Power Battery Backup Systems, Sub-floor Pressure Relief Systems, Basement Exterior Excavation, Basement Finishing, Concrete Lifting, Foundation Repair, Basement Door & Egress Windows, and all Concrete Work, including Concrete Stamped Stoops, Walkways, Patios, Floors, Dry Wall & Stud Replacement and more.
24/7 Emergency service. Basement Emergency? Best Buy Waterproofing is ready to respond 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Call us today at 844-980-3707.
