Anne E. Joynt Receives Prestigious M. Dolores Denman Lady Justice Award

Anne E. Joynt, a Partner at Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC, is the 2023 recipient of the M. Dolores Denman Lady Justice Award, presented by the WBASNY.
Anne E. Joynt, a Partner at Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC, is the 2023 recipient of the M. Dolores Denman Lady Justice Award, presented by the Women's Bar Association of the State of New York.
Ms. Joynt currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Erie County Bar Association Aid to Indigent Prisoners Society, Inc., the Center for Elder Law and Justice, the Western New York Women’s Foundation, and the National Federation for Just Communities of WNY.
Ms. Joynt has previously been honored with the UB Law Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award for Community Service, Buffalo Business First’s Women of Influence Award, Woman Lawyer of the Year by the Women Lawyers of Western New York, Attorney of the Year Leader in Law Award from the Daily Record, and an Honoree for Buffalo Business First’s 40 Under 40 Award.
The M. Dolores Denman Lady Justice Award, named to commemorate the late Presiding Justice of the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, Judge M. Dolores Denman, was founded in 2000. It celebrates individuals who have notably promoted the administration of justice, emphasizing its impact on women and minorities. Additionally, the award sheds light on actions that raise awareness about the disparities present in the justice system.
