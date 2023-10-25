2BHospitality Expands its Culinary Footprint in Tampa with New Eateries and Dining Experiences
BellaBrava Bexley Opens in 2023 and Stillwaters Tavern to Open in 2024TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2BHospitality will be expanding its BellaBrava eatery line-up with the brand’s latest launch slated to open December 2023 in Land O’ Lakes, Florida. The company’s third BellaBrava restaurant, BellaBrava Bexley, will be housed in a nearly 8,200-square foot venue situated at 16722 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes, Florida 34638. The other two BellaBrava venues are currently located in St. Petersburg and Tampa.
“We are excited to be growing in North Tampa," said Thomas Sanborn, President of 2BHospitality. "This expansion into Land O'Lakes with BellaBrava is just the beginning of our larger plans to bring traditional Tuscan flavors and delicious cuisine to an even wider audience."
The concept for BellaBrava was born in 2003 while the owners were traveling through Tuscany and sampling local cheeses, herbs, meats, seafood and pizza. Inspired by their travels, they realized the need for a restaurant in Tampa that could offer similar authentic experiences. Thus, BellaBrava came to life, offering diners an experience that blends Italian cuisine with the feeling of a modern urban lifestyle. In 2005, the first BellaBrava: New World Trattoria, opened its doors in downtown St. Petersburg.
The brand’s service is focused on casual comfort while offering its clientele affordable prices and an emphasis on repeat customers. A few unique menu options include buying a round of beers for the kitchen staff as a way to thank them. Another option is an unseasoned burger patty specifically for the four-legged member of the family. And with each burger patty purchased, BellaBrava donates $2 to Southeastern Guide Dogs, an organization that provides professionally trained guide dogs to the blind, free of charge.
BellaBrava uses Woodstone™ ovens to produce pizzas and calzones that bring the Italian flair to Tampa Bay. All ingredients are fresh including locally-sourced milk, meats, cheeses, vegetables and more, which the owners incorporated to evoke their experience and the flavors they indulged in while traveling through Tuscany. Pastas are made fresh in-house, as well as their pizza dough, sauces, dressings, and more. Diners can immerse themselves in delicious cuisine that offers everything from seafood to traditional pastas, pizza and more. Menu options include gluten-friendly, vegetarian and vegan options.
More to Come in 2024
2BHospitality will also open a Stillwaters Tavern location in 2024. Stillwaters Tavern will feature menu items from both land and sea and 20 beers on tap, many of which are regionally crafted. The eatery, which first launched in 2014, focuses on American Scratch cooking while working with local ingredients to deliver a modern interpretation of classic American dishes such as fried green tomatoes and more.
About 2BHospitality:
Founded in 2005, 2BHospitality is the parent company of BellaBrava and Stillwaters Tavern. The Company’s brands deliver New World Italian cuisine and Modern American Tavern fare in Tampa Bay. BellaBrava is currently located at 204 Beach Drive NE in Saint Petersburg, FL, and at 1015 Gramercy Lane, Tampa, FL. Stillwaters Tavern is located at 224 Beach Drive NE in Saint Petersburg, FL. The new BellaBrava Bexley will be located at 6722 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes, FL.
